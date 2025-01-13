Jontay Porter received a lifetime ban from the NBA after violating the league's rules. While he was on the Toronto Raptors, Porter would remove himself from games on purpose and come up with fake injuries to help bettors place the under on him so he could clear his own gambling debt.

Porter was caught up in the investigation from sportsbooks after bettors were placing $20,000 parlays on him. The investigation then showed that he was a part of the plan and was removing himself from the game.

Recently, a co-conspirator was arrested at the Las Vegas airport, and in court documents, it was revealed that Porter was contacting the bettors during the Raptors' game on Jan. 22 to tell them that he wasn't going to play anymore while he got his eye examined.

Porter was caught texting the co-conspirators “I went back to locker room to get eye checked on. Idk if imma play much more. I'm Not starting second half. But if it's garbage time I will shoot a million shots.”

Porter and everybody involved made this case easy for investigators, and there were a lot of bad decisions that came along with doing this as well. Porter will now never play another possession for the NBA, and he'll probably have to deal with more repercussions for his decision. He's already pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and it'll be interesting to see what his punishment will be.

The sports world has continued to punish players who have been involved in betting, and so far there have been bans and suspensions for doing so. The one strange thing with all of this is that sports are promoting betting almost every day, and it will only get bigger with the times that we live in now. For players, the way that Porter was banned from the league should make them turn the other way if tempted.