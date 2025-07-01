NBA Free Agency is going bananas right now. There are signings, trades, and players being waived left and right as we are now in Week 2 of the offseason. So much has happened, and some of these smaller signings will get lost in the rough. The Toronto Raptors have signed free agent forward and center Sandro Mamukelashvili, according to Shams Charania. This is a great signing for both sides. Mamukelashvili will have a good chance to make a name for himself with the Raptors. He would not have had that same opportunity with the San Antonio Spurs, as they have a much-improved roster now than in the past couple of seasons.

Mamukelashvili is 26 years old with a lot of potential. The Seton Hall product averaged 6.3 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting just above 50% from the floor last season. His 6.3 points were the highest of his career, and he also appeared in 61 games, which was the most in his career as well.

The Raptors add depth to a team that will look different in 2025-26. After trading for Brandon Ingram last February, Toronto wants to start competing in a competitive division again. As it looks now, the Eastern Conference is wide open, and the Raptors will have an opportunity to reach the playoffs.

It is too early to tell where Mamukelashvili stacks up on the depth chart, but he will certainly get minutes. Signing him to a two-year deal means the Raptors believe he can bring something to the table. Mamukelashvili ended the 2024-25 season scoring 42 points in a three-game span. Against the New York Knicks in mid-March, Mamukelashvili scored 34 points and grabbed nine rebounds, including going 7-7 from three-point range in a 120-105 win at home.

Toronto recently drafted Collin Murray-Boyles from South Carolina in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. Mamukelashvili and Murray-Boyles will join Ingram, Chris Boucher, Jamison Battle, and Eugene Omoruyi in the frontcourt.