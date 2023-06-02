Nick Nurse is no longer the head coach of the Toronto Raptors. After five seasons as the coach of the Raptors, Nurse is moving on to a fellow division rival, the Philadelphia 76ers, to become their newest head coach.

Nurse recently took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message thanking the city of Toronto and the Raptors organization, per a tweet from ClutchPoints' official Twitter account:

“Thank you to the city of Toronto… and the entire Raptors organization. We will miss the people, the city, the country we've called home for the past 10 years.”

Nick Nurse, 55, accomplished a whole lot across his five years as the head coach of the Toronto Raptors. He coached the team to its only title in franchise history back in 2019, won the NBA's Coach of the Year award in the 2020 season after leading the Raptors to a 53-19 record, and won the NBA's Eastern Conference Coach of the Month award on three separate occasions.

Before he became the head coach of the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 campaign, Nurse earned his stripes as an assistant coach with the organization for five seasons.

Nurse's time with the Raptors was far from perfect, especially his final three years with the team, as the Raptors won just two playoff games over this span after deep playoff runs in each of his first two seasons. Still, Raptors fans should always remember Nurse in a fond light. After all, the Raptors still might be without an NBA title to their name if it wasn't for his coaching efforts in 2019.