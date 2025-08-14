Just like the rest of the NBA, the Toronto Raptors were able to see their schedule for the season, and many are looking at which matchups they should mark on their calendar. Brandon Ingram should have one game he's looking forward to, and it's against the New Orleans Pelicans on March 11. The Pelicans traded Ingram to the Raptors before the trade deadline last season, getting Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk in return.

Ingram was with the Pelicans for six seasons and played his best basketball in that stretch, earning an All-Star nod in the 2019-2020 season. He helped the Pelicans get to the playoffs twice in his stint, but they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs both times.

The one thing that held Ingram back in his past few seasons with the Pelicans was injuries, and he only played 18 games last year. When he was traded to the Raptors, there was hope that he would be able to suit up, but he was sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Ingram should be ready to go when the season starts, and the Raptors should be a team people don't sleep on with all the young talent.

Brandon Ingram ready to make debut with Raptors

Ingram was recovering from an ankle injury last season, which made him delay his debut for the Raptors. He'll now have to wait for this upcoming season to get on the floor, and he's ready to show everybody what he can bring to the team.

“Being the focal point of the offense, I think I can just show my playmaking skills…,” Ingram said via ClutchPoints' Josh Lewenberg. “I get to show them that I've been a 3-point shooter for most of my life.”

Head coach Darko Rajakovic provided an update on Ingram about a month ago, and all signs pointed to him being ready for the season.

“He's pain-free, he's moving well, he got stronger,” Rajakovic said. “He's in a really, really great spot.”

The Raptors have a surplus of wings on the team with Ingram, Scottie Barnes, and RJ Barrett, and it will be interesting to see how they are able to work together on the floor. They also have some more young players to be excited about, and this could be a young team to look out for in the near future.

The first step is keeping their core players healthy, and hopefully, Ingram can get some luck this season.