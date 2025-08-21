The Toronto Raptors are preparing to be active on the trade market this season, aiming to move past the play-in conversation and secure a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference. With Bobby Webster now elevated as the lead decision-maker after the team parted ways with longtime executive Masai Ujiri, Toronto is signaling it is ready to operate as a buyer ahead of the 2026 NBA trade deadline.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the Raptors have already positioned themselves as one of the teams expected to pursue upgrades in the coming months. Toronto has engaged in trade talks for star-caliber players before, including Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White. Their boldest move came last February when they acquired Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans, signaling a clear intent to push forward rather than rebuild.

“This group under head coach Darko [Rajakovic] expects to really be a player in the playoff conversation here in the Eastern Conference,” reports Jake Fischer. “They don't just want to be a play-in team. They want to be a team that really pushes for the postseason for the first time in quite some time.

“So, what does Bobby Webster have in store now with this full endorsement as head of basketball operations to continue to upgrade this roster? We shall see. But I have the Raptors earmarked already, entering this year. It's super early—it's August 20th—but when we get closer to December 15th and we get closer to the February trade deadline, I have the Raptors already earmarked as a buyer.”

The Raptors could be ready to return to the playoffs

The most notable trade candidate within the organization is RJ Barrett. The 25-year-old guard has two seasons remaining on his contract extension, originally signed with the New York Knicks. While not officially on the block, league observers believe Barrett’s $30 million annual salary could be key to making a significant deal. He was already discussed in trade talks with the Pelicans during the negotiations for Ingram.

Barrett averaged 21.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.4 assists last season, but with younger players like Gradey Dick and Ja’Kobe Walter set to see increased minutes, questions remain about how long Barrett and Ochai Agbaji fit into the Raptors’ long-term plans.

Toronto finished 11th in the East last year at 30-52, falling short of expectations. But with Ingram now alongside Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley, the front office believes the team can take a step forward. If Webster finds the right trade partner, the Raptors could transform from a fringe team into a dangerous playoff threat by spring.