The NFL is slowly releasing its annual top 100 list ahead of the upcoming season, and Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby comes in as the No. 22 player in the league. He's just outside of the top 20, and it sounds like Crosby aims to break into that range by playing well this season.

The league shared a short video displaying Crosby's highlights, along with teammates and other players around the league discussing his skills. The 28-year-old edge rusher has made a name for himself thanks to his work ethic and playmaking ability.

NFL Top 100 Players of 2025: @Raiders DE Maxx Crosby comes in at No. 22! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/LXycstSaMo — NFL (@NFL) August 22, 2025

Not long after the video was shared on social media, Maxx Crosby posted a four-word response to his ranking in the NFL top 100 list. The four-time Pro Bowler seemingly wants to rise in the ranks.

“Got Work To Do,” said Crosby.

Perhaps he would have been higher on the list had it not been for the season-ending ankle injury. Maxx Crosby initially suffered the injury in the 26-23 Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens. The Raiders star then re-aggravated the injury in the 28-13 Week 14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That injury led Crosby to the IR, where he received season-ending surgery.

Despite the injury woes, Crosby proved to be more than efficient when on the field. In the 12 games he played, Maxx Crosby recorded 45 combined tackles (28 solo), 17 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks, and five pass deflections. He was one of the most effective players on the Raiders' defense and should maintain that role in the 2025-26 campaign.

Maxx Crosby is said to be healthy to begin the new season, which is a great sign for a franchise aiming to improve upon a 4-13 record from a season ago. He and the Raiders will begin the new year with a Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday, September 7, in what should be a fun matchup.