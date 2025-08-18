The Toronto Raptors are elevating general manager Bobby Webster to the team's head of basketball operations after firing Masai Ujiri earlier this offseason, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Webster, 40, led the Raptors' draft efforts in the wake of Ujiri and the organization parting ways, and he has been the lead brain behind the organization's roster construction over the years. Alongside Ujiri, Webster was instrumental in finalizing the infamous Kawhi Leonard trade Toronto made in 2018, which led them to their only championship in franchise history.

The Raptors made a tough decision to fire Ujiri on June 27, directly after the 2025 NBA Draft. While they did hire an outside firm to help hire a new team president, it became clear this would be Webster's new role.

“Going through this comprehensive process this summer and meeting with external candidates played a critical role in arriving at this decision as it made clear that we already have the right person leading the Raptors in-house,” MLSE President and CEO Keith Pelley said on Monday.

“After spending time together in Las Vegas, I was impressed by Bobby's leadership style, his rapport with the players and staff, his reputation with his peers around the league, and — especially with importantly — his vision for the Raptors. This team is his, now, to lead and I know we all look forward to what comes next.”

Now, Webster steps up as the Raptors' head of basketball operations and will take over as the lead decision-maker in Toronto after securing a new contract with the team.

A move to promote Webster internally instead of hiring someone new outside the organization makes it clear that the Raptors' ownership believes in the direction of the franchise and the previous success Webster has found in his roles with the organization.

Along with Scottie Barnes, the Raptors have built a strong core of young talents like Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and others through the years. Last season, Toronto traded for former All-Star wing Brandon Ingram, making the Raptors one of the more intriguing teams to watch during the upcoming 2025-26 season.

As he transitions into his role as the head of the organization's front office, Webster's only task from ownership is to get this team back in the playoffs.

The Raptors have missed the postseason in three straight seasons, their longest drought since missing the playoffs in five consecutive years from 2009 to 2013.

Head coach Darko Rajakovic has the full support of Webster and this front office, especially after proving clear growth during the second half of the 2024-25 season. Toronto finished last year with a 30-52 record.

With Ujiri out and Webster in as the team president, it will be interesting to see what changes the Raptors make.

Barrett has seen his name come up in trade rumors this offseason, and some tough decisions will need to be made about who will remain the long-term building blocks next to Barnes for the foreseeable future.

Along with getting back to the playoffs, Webster will be tasked with finding the answer to the question above.