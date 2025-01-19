The Toronto Raptors are about development this season, while still trying to be competitive. The team is going to finish with one of the better odds at a top lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but the Raptors have seen strong development from some of their young players. Continuing with the development theme, the Raptors made a recent roster move, signing Orlando Robinson to a 10-day contract as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com.

The Raptors had a roster spot open before this recent signing, allowing them to essentially rotate players like Orlando Robinson on 10-day contracts should they choose.

The Raptors can sign Robinson to another 10-day contract after the first one expires, before they must decide to either keep him for the remainder of the season, or let him go. While this is only an initial 10-day contract, there could be a role for Robinson on the Raptors moving forward.

Orlando Robinson’s potential impact for Raptors



Robinson joins the Raptors having began this season with the Sacramento Kings. The Kings opted to cut him before the deadline to guarantee his salary for the rest of the season. After spending the first two seasons of his career with the Miami Heat, Robinson signed with the Kings as a free agent in the offseason.

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, the Raptors have a few big men on their roster such as Kelly Olynyk and Chris Boucher who could conceivably draw trade interest from other teams. Should a deal be made, that could open up more of an opportunity for Robinson in the second half of the season.

After going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Heat signed Robinson to a two-way contract. He was a part of the Heat team that made a run to the 2023 NBA Finals, but was unable to play due to being on a two-way contract.

The Heat converted Robinson’s contract to a standard deal for the 2023-24 season, but they cut him after the season’s end. Across three seasons in the NBA, Robinson has appeared in 76 games, averaging 3.1 points and 2.9 rebounds with splits of 50.6 percent shooting from the field, 34.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 71.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Prior to joining the Raptors, Robinson was playing in the G League for the Stockton Kings. He had been averaging 13.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocked shots. He was shooting 52.4 percent from the field.

At only 24 years of age, Robinson is still relatively young, and could still have potential as a quality backup center in the NBA.