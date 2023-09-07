Reality TV star Kendra Wilkinson has found herself in the hospital seeking medical assistance following a severe panic attack, according to reports from TMZ.

The former “Girls Next Door” celebrity has been dealing with a tumultuous period in her life, trying to balance her responsibilities as a mother of two, her real estate career, and the pressures of daily living. Her struggles recently came to a head when she experienced a sleepless night due to a debilitating panic attack.

Recognizing the seriousness of the situation, Kendra made the decision to seek professional medical help and checked into a Los Angeles hospital. Her representative confirmed the news and revealed that Kendra's ex-husband, Hank Baskett, has been offering support during her hospitalization.

This incident sheds light on Kendra's ongoing battle with her mental health. Earlier this year, she openly discussed her challenges on a podcast hosted by Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga. Kendra admitted to feeling “so lost” following her divorce from Baskett, emphasizing the impact it had on her well-being.

She spoke about the compounded stressors, such as the end of her reality show “Kendra on Top” and how it “triggered my depression.” Kendra explained that she went through a difficult period of adjustment, facing significant life changes and had to engage in intensive healing.

Throughout her struggles, Kendra Wilkinson credits her children as her main source of motivation and strength, mentioning that they compelled her to persevere, attend their activities, and maintain a positive outlook.

As Kendra takes this time to focus on her health and well-being, her fans and well-wishers are undoubtedly sending their thoughts and support her way, hoping for her swift recovery.