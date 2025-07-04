Fresh off another dominant stretch and looking every bit like a contender, the Los Angeles Dodgers are surging toward the All-Star break, and Thursday night brought another reason to celebrate. In their matchup against the Chicago White Sox, veteran slugger Teoscar Hernandez notched his 1000th career hit—an impressive milestone that further solidifies his legacy in MLB history.

The moment came in the bottom half of the game at Chavez Ravine, as Hernandez drilled a base hit to reach the milestone. It was a landmark achievement for the Dodgers outfielder, who entered the league back in 2016 with the Houston Astros and has since played for four franchises. With this hit, the slugger became one of the few active players to reach 1000 career hits, showcasing not just his power but also long-term consistency at the plate.

The Dodgers’ official X account (formerly Twitter) posted a celebratory video of the moment he eclipsed 1000 career hits.

“Congratulations Teoscar on 1,000 career hits!”

Congratulations Teoscar on 1,000 career hits! pic.twitter.com/3mWri6ybqP — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

This milestone caps off what has been an impressive 2025 season for Hernandez. Through 71 games, he’s slashing .264/.298/.480 with 14 home runs and 54 RBIs, providing steady production for a Dodgers squad aiming to repeat as World Series champions. His offensive spark has helped propel the club to a 13–3 record since June 15th, the best mark in baseball, narrowly ahead of the surging Tigers at 54–34.

Since joining Dodger Blue in 2024, Hernandez has proven to be an ideal fit. He crushed 33 home runs and tallied 99 RBIs last season, and he’s backed it up with steady production so far in 2025. Now with 1,000 career hits to his name, the Dominican slugger is strengthening his case for long-term recognition—beyond just All-Star selections and Silver Slugger honors.

The achievement also highlights Hernandez’s durability. With over 1,000 career games under his belt, he’s maintained a .263 average and topped 200 home runs. His milestone hit against the White Sox may be just one of many more to come. It reflects not only consistency but also his evolution as a hitter—from a raw power threat to a well-rounded veteran presence in the lineup.

The milestone also generated positive reaction across social media, with fans, teammates, and former clubs applauding the 10-year vet. As the Dodgers look to keep rolling into October, Hernandez’s leadership and production could prove vital for another deep playoff push.