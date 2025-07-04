North Carolina football will run out of the Kenan Memorial Stadium tunnel for its most scrutinized season ever. Bill Belichick now leads the Tar Heels out.

The legendary head coach and eight-time Super Bowl winner stunned the world by accepting UNC's position. Giving the CFB realm a try. Belichick already has delivered rough and high moments.

The former involves his widely publicized relationship with Jordon Hudson. With a disastrous CBS Morning News interview involving her.

But the high moments involve the college football recruiting wins he's gathered. Including recently grabbing ex-Alabama commit Jamarrion Gordon. He's put together the nation's 18th ranked 2026 class per 247Sports.

Yet how many wins can Belichick's first Heels team collect? Time for some way-too-early bold predictions. Starting with who we believe becomes Belichick's opening day starting quarterback.

Gio Lopez will handle North Carolina QB1 duties early

Belichick brings experience and a past 3,000-yard passer into Chapel Hill. Gio Lopez arrives via South Alabama, choosing UNC back on April 17.

This rules out returner Max Johnson for the opener against TCU. Johnson's health is still too be determined. That's why Lopez earns the nod.

Johnson is coming back from a severe leg injury that wiped out his 2024 campaign. Belichick shared a promising update on Johnson, though, in June. The '24 opening day starter is further along his rehab.

Lopez, though, brings two advantages that point to him handling the bulk of the starting duties. He's a dual-threat passer who opens up the offense constructed by Freddie Kitchens. Plus, he's realistically Belichick's first QB arrival — giving him the potential to lead his team right away.

Belichick also likely doesn't want to chance Johnson's leg right off the bat against the Horned Frogs. But this leads to the next prediction.

Belichick will have an early QB dilemma

Johnson is fighting tooth and nail to return to the huddle. The sixth-year senior won't want to spend his entire comeback journey on the sidelines.

UNC finds itself in a QB battle early. Something Belichick seen before during his New England Patriots days post Tom Brady.

Belichick likely uses the first four games to gain a feel of who leads this offense. Or turns to the UCF road contest to name his permanent starter.

Regardless, he must decide before Atlantic Coast Conference champion Clemson pulls into Chapel Hill.

Heavy dose of this North Carolina playmaker is needed

The incoming head coach would've loved turning to Omarion Hampton. But he opted for the 2025 NFL Draft.

UNC opens up backfield competition for the fall. The rest of the skills group present multiple new faces. All three leading wideouts are off to the league.

Javarius Green will need to grow fast under Belichick for this offense. The freshman is already a contender for kickoff return duties. Belichick is familiar with his father Willie — who played for the Denver Broncos' back-to-back title teams of the late 1990s.

UNC needs his speed to excite a curious fan base on how Belichick's first team will fare.

Belichick gets rough intro into college football

The CBS interview looks like a prelude of things to come on Belichick's side.

It's not just his coaching style for CFB kids that'll get closely monitored. But his composure too, amid all the distractions and criticism surrounding him.

He and UNC must know fan bases will attempt to get into his head. Likely way worse than “Bills Mafia” and the New York Jets home crowd. He'll especially see memes and signs created for Hudson to distract him. Outside of his polarizing relationship, Belichick must figure out his QB immediately.

Fortunately the three toughest games of TCU, Clemson and Duke are in Chapel Hill. But fans will turn on Belichick quick if Charlotte and Richmond stun the ‘Heels. Five wins is the ceiling here for his first Tar Heels team.