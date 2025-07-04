George Springer had a marvelous night during Thursday's matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees.

Going into the contest, the Blue Jays rolled with a four-game winning streak. On the other hand, the Yankees lost three straight games as they needed a win to get themselves back on track.

With Thursday's contest being the series finale between the two sides, it would make sense for them to try to end it on a positive note.

This was where Springer entered the picture. In the bottom of the eighth inning, he blasted a two-run homer to left center field, his second of the night.

George Springer CRUSHES his 2nd homer of the night 💥pic.twitter.com/uEKsIy6p08 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

How George Springer, Blue Jays played against Yankees

The Yankees were unable to contain the production of George Springer, who helped the Blue Jays complete the sweep with an 8-5 win on Thursday night.

Springer had a fantastic series against New York, as Bob Nightengale showed. The designated hitter went 8-for-14 in his total at-bats, racking up four home runs and 11 RBI.

Toronto's offense was active throughout the night. They landed 11 hits in their 34 at-bats, including three total homers. Two of them came from Springer, as he drove in four runs.

The Blue Jays' bullpen did a solid job in limiting the Yankees' offense, having them go scoreless in six innings. Chris Bassitt earned the win on the team's behalf, playing in 5.2 innings as he struck out nine batters while allowing eight hits and three runs.

Toronto improved to a 49-38 record on the season, possessing the top spot of the AL East Division standings. They are one game above the Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays.

Rolling with five straight wins, the Blue Jays will look forward to their next series, remaining at home. They host the Los Angeles Angels as Game 1 will take place on July 4 at 7:07 p.m. ET.