The Chicago White Sox have seen enough of Freddie Freeman in their three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The former MVP capped off a ninth-inning comeback Wednesday with a walk-off base hit that gave LA the 5-4 victory. On Thursday, Freeman continued his assault on Chicago with another big performance at the plate.

Freeman delivered a bases-clearing two-run double in the bottom of the third inning against the White Sox, per the Dodgers official account on X. It was his second run-scoring double of the game.

The eight-time All-Star got the scoring started for Los Angeles in the bottom of the first inning. Facing White Sox starter Aaron Civale, Freeman drove a 1-1 cutter to right field, scoring Shohei Ohtani and putting the Dodgers up 1-0.

In his next at-bat in the third, Freeman laced a 77 mph curveball down the left field line for his second double. Ohtani and Mookie Betts came around to score, giving LA a 3-0 lead. Freeman then scored on Michael Conforto’s two-run homer later that inning.

Freddie Freeman helps Dodgers take control of NL West

Jul 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) hits a double during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium.
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Freeman is now up to 23 doubles on the season, tied for the third-most in baseball and behind only Pete Alonso in the National League. The 16th-year veteran has led the league in doubles four times in his career. He’s had the most two-baggers in the majors three times, including an incredible 59 doubles in 2023.

Freeman is slashing an impressive .312/.382/.507 this season with 10 home runs, 47 RBI, 45 runs scored, a 147 OPS+ and 1.9 bWAR. Given his recent performance, he looks to be over the quad injury he was dealing with in June.

In addition to the offensive production, Freeman flashed some leather in Thursday’s matchup. The Dodgers’ first baseman made a diving catch on a line drive in the top of the sixth inning, robbing White Sox third baseman Josh Rojas of extra bases.

The Gold Glove winner has come through in the clutch with tremendous defense for Los Angeles of late. Freeman sealed a victory over the Royals last week with an incredible pick on a short hop to complete the game-ending double play after Tanner Scott loaded the bases.

The Dodgers lead the White Sox 6-2 in the eighth inning. LA is looking for its ninth win in the last 10 games as the team takes a commanding lead in the NL West.

More Los Angeles Dodgers News
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) flies out to Chicago White Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi (23) in the bottom of the first inning at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernandez hits career milestone vs. White SoxJosh Davis ·
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) hits a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning of game two of a doubleheader at Rate Field. Harlan
Predicting Dodgers’ next big trade before deadlineZachary Howell ·
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) is injured as he flips over Chicago White Sox right fielder Michael A. Taylor (21) after tagging him out in the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium.
Dave Roberts reveals Dodgers initial plan to replace Max MuncySteve Silverman ·
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) grabs his knee after tagging Chicago White Sox right fielder Michael A. Taylor (21) out on an attempted stolen base during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers’ Max Muncy avoids disaster with initial injury updateAlex House ·
Athletics third baseman CJ Alexander (26) throws out Minnesota Twins first baseman Ty France (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park.
Dodgers claim former Yankees infielder in flurry of movesJosh Davis ·
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) acknowledges the crowd after striking out Chicago White Sox third baseman Vinny Capra (41) for his 3000th career strike in the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium.
Clayton Kershaw’s 3,000th strikeout gets special Topps 1/1 treatmentZachary Draves ·