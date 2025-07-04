The Chicago White Sox have seen enough of Freddie Freeman in their three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The former MVP capped off a ninth-inning comeback Wednesday with a walk-off base hit that gave LA the 5-4 victory. On Thursday, Freeman continued his assault on Chicago with another big performance at the plate.

Freeman delivered a bases-clearing two-run double in the bottom of the third inning against the White Sox, per the Dodgers official account on X. It was his second run-scoring double of the game.

Clear the bases, Freddie!

The eight-time All-Star got the scoring started for Los Angeles in the bottom of the first inning. Facing White Sox starter Aaron Civale, Freeman drove a 1-1 cutter to right field, scoring Shohei Ohtani and putting the Dodgers up 1-0.

In his next at-bat in the third, Freeman laced a 77 mph curveball down the left field line for his second double. Ohtani and Mookie Betts came around to score, giving LA a 3-0 lead. Freeman then scored on Michael Conforto’s two-run homer later that inning.

Freddie Freeman helps Dodgers take control of NL West

Freeman is now up to 23 doubles on the season, tied for the third-most in baseball and behind only Pete Alonso in the National League. The 16th-year veteran has led the league in doubles four times in his career. He’s had the most two-baggers in the majors three times, including an incredible 59 doubles in 2023.

Freeman is slashing an impressive .312/.382/.507 this season with 10 home runs, 47 RBI, 45 runs scored, a 147 OPS+ and 1.9 bWAR. Given his recent performance, he looks to be over the quad injury he was dealing with in June.

In addition to the offensive production, Freeman flashed some leather in Thursday’s matchup. The Dodgers’ first baseman made a diving catch on a line drive in the top of the sixth inning, robbing White Sox third baseman Josh Rojas of extra bases.

A web gem from Freddie Freeman! This would've been the first baserunner of the night for Chicago

The Gold Glove winner has come through in the clutch with tremendous defense for Los Angeles of late. Freeman sealed a victory over the Royals last week with an incredible pick on a short hop to complete the game-ending double play after Tanner Scott loaded the bases.

The Dodgers lead the White Sox 6-2 in the eighth inning. LA is looking for its ninth win in the last 10 games as the team takes a commanding lead in the NL West.