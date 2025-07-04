Even with several key players sidelined due to injuries, the New York Yankees couldn't keep up with the Toronto Blue Jays, who soared to the top of the American League East, thanks mainly to one of George Springer's most impressive performances in recent memory. The Blue Jays concluded their four-game series with a victory against the Yankees, winning 8-5, on Thursday night at Rogers Centre, as they moved into first place.

Springer had a huge game, going 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs, which totaled four home runs and 11 RBIs in the four-game series. The 35-year-old designated hitter hit a two-run homer in the third inning and followed it up with another in the eighth to secure the win, pushing Toronto’s record to 49-38 — just one game ahead of the Yankees and the Rays.

Fans have begun to vent their thoughts and feelings on social media this week. Some want to see manager Aaron Boone fired. Others were even more confused as to why Aaron Judge's actions in the series did not receive a great deal of attention during the series. Many fans have taken the time to commend Springer's impressive series.

The Blue Jays' balanced performance sharply contrasts with the Yankees' difficulties in tight games. Although they have a substantial +100 run differential, New York has a disappointing 16 -25 record in one- and two-run games. Both have made tight, one-run games, but good teams find ways to win in those scenarios. Toronto has a milder +9 run differential, but they are 26 -17 in those games.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider credited the team's success to their execution and ability to adapt. “It’s not just about hitting a three-run homer or piling up 10 strikeouts.”‘He is right; it's about those key moments in the game.' he said.

As they head towards the All-Star break, the Blue Jays want to win a third straight vs. the Angels, the White Sox, and the Athletics.