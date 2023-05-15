Apparently, even on reality TV, you can get promotions. After serving as a “mega mentor” on Season 23 of NBC’s hit show The Voice, Reba McEntire will take Blake Shelton’s red chair in Season 24.

The news of McEntire’s promotion comes after Shelton — who has been a judge on the popular show since the beginning — announced that Season 23 would be his last.

This isn’t McEntire’s first rodeo on The Voice, either. In addition to serving as a “mega mentor” in Season 23, McEntire previously appeared as a “Battle Advisor” for Shelton’s team in the first season of The Voice.

Season 23 of The Voice continues tonight at 8 p.m. ET with a two-hour semi-final. The latest season premiered on March 6, 2023, and has widdled down the competition from 40 competitors to its final eight. The last eight remaining contestants will perform for the judges, and viewers at home can vote from their phones.

The Voice premiered on April 26, 2011, and has been a mainstay in NBC’s programming since. A variety of judges have come and gone from Miley Cyrus to Adam Levine to Usher, but Shelton was a staple up until this season.

Reba McEntire will join an A-list group of judges in Season 24 consisting of John Legend, Niall Horan, and Gwen Stefani. McEntire is a legend of country music, so replacing Blake Shelton — who’s a legend of country music in his own right — with someone of her magnitude feels right. That said, it will be distracting and jarring to not see Shelton in a big red chair. I’m sure fans of The Voice will feel the same.