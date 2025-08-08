The San Francisco 49ers have placed veteran wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown on injured reserve (IR), effectively ending his 2025 season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. St. Brown suffered a foot injury during a joint practice with the Denver Broncos on Thursday, prompting the move ahead of Week 1 of the preseason.

St. Brown, 28, stands at 6'5″ and weighs 214 pounds. The 49ers signed him on July 22, 2025, released him briefly on July 31, and re-signed him on Tuesday. The 2025 season was set to be his seventh NFL season, having previously played for the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, and New Orleans Saints. Over his six-year career, St. Brown has recorded 63 receptions for 928 yards and 2 touchdowns across 62 games, averaging 14.7 yards per catch on 110 targets.

Drafted in the sixth round (207th overall) by the Packers in 2018 after a college career at Notre Dame, St. Brown has battled multiple injuries in the past, including a high ankle sprain in 2019 and a hamstring injury in 2023. His consistent availability has been limited, but his size and experience have made him a valued depth receiver. In 2022 with the Bears, he appeared in 16 games, starting all, and totaled 21 receptions for 323 yards and one touchdown.

With St. Brown sidelined, the 49ers will rely on an assortment of wideouts entering the preseason, including Ricky Pearsall, Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Watkins, Russell Gage, Junior Bergen, Terique Owens, Isaiah Hodgins, and Robbie Chosen. Pearsall and Watkins, in particular, are expected to compete for increased roles this season.

In a corresponding roster move, San Francisco re-signed quarterback Tanner Mordecai to a one-year deal. Mordecai, 24, originally joined the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in May 2024, spending the entire 2024 season on the practice squad before being waived earlier this month.

A transfer from the University of Oklahoma and SMU, Mordecai completed 850 of 1,281 passes for 9,856 yards and 85 touchdowns during his college career, also rushing for 657 yards and 8 touchdowns. His addition provides the 49ers with another quarterback option behind Mac Jones and Bradley Carter as they approach the preseason opener.