Ever since the fireworks incident that caused an eye injury to Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris, there have been fans wondering for a further update ahead of the preseason opener on Sunday. While any update around the new Chargers running back has been highly anticipated by fans, head coach Jim Harbaugh would provide some insight.

When asked by reporters about the likelihood of Harris being available for Week 1, Harbaugh was noncommittal, though mentioning that “there's a chance he is.” He would also say that he is “not a doctor” and provide to the media that Harris can open his eye, with that being the one piece of information he could share, according to ESPN.

“I don't comment because I'm not a doctor,” Harbaugh said. “I'm not Mr. Harris' agent, either. I'm talking about what I know, and ‘Can he open his eye?' ‘Yeah.' I've looked into his eye. I can tell you stuff like that.”

ESPN would also say that Harris' agent Doug Hendrickson mentioned how he expects the running back to be ready for the season opener.

Chargers' Najee Harris has been “progressing”

The Chargers' skill-position player is coming from the Pittsburgh Steelers, looking to make an impact with his new team, but there's no doubt that the fireworks incident on July 4 has raised some concerns about his status. Harbaugh had spoken about the situation with Harris before, and if there is one thing for certain, he has been “progressing,” as the head coach expressed in late July.

“Najee is doing good,” Harbaugh, according to Kris Rhim. “Progressing, it's better today than yesterday. Hopefully better tomorrow than today,” He added that Harris is doing everything he can within team facilities, though his availability for practices remains uncertain.

Jim Harbaugh said Najee Harris is healing and doing everything he can to get back on the field. Harbaugh said he doesn’t know if Harris will be back for training camp pic.twitter.com/l8cJX3IQUU — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) July 22, 2025

At any rate, Los Angeles looks to improve after finishing 11-6, putting them second in the AFC West as they open the season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday, Sept. 5 in Brazil.