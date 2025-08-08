After 12 seasons in Major League Baseball, left-hander Alex Wood officially announced his retirement in a post on social media. The 2017 All-Star starting pitcher became a World Series champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers, starting Game 6 in the series-clinching 3-1 victory in 2020. He last pitched for the Oakland Athletics, posting a 1-3 record with a 5.26 ERA in nine starts last season.

Wood announced his retirement in the form of a letter accompanied by a video reel of his career highlights on his Instagram.

“Today, with immense gratitude, I am announcing my retirement from Major League Baseball,” Wood said. “For over half my life, every decision I've made has centered around how it would impact my baseball career. I've given every ounce of myself in pursuit of my lifelong dream of becoming a big leaguer. Playing 12 years in the show, reaching 7 postseason, winning a World Series, and earning an All-Star selection — I never could've imagined it would turn out this way.

“Baseball was my first love. Outside of God and my family, nothing else has shaped me the way this game has. Even writing this, I can't help but smile thinking about how much I still love the game after all this time,” Wood added.

Then, he took the time to thank his teammates, coaches, and staff members.

“To all my teammates, coaches, and staff — it was an honor to chase the dream with you for so long,” Wood added. “Your daily dedication and sacrifice were incredibly inspiring. I always aimed to be the best teammate I could be and to build up those around me. If my teammates remember one thing about me, I hope it's that.”

Wood also thanked the organizations he's played for over the years, including the Dodgers, the Athletics, the Atlanta Braves, who selected him in the second round of the MLB June Amateur Draft in 2012, the Cincinnati Reds, and the San Francisco Giants.

Alex Wood announces retirement via touching Instagram post

Although injuries plagued the end of Alex Wood's career, leading to his retirement announcement, he remains appreciative of playing 12 seasons in the MLB. Wood also appreciates his supportive parents, whom he thanked as part of his retirement letter.

“To my parents — there's no world where I'd be here without you,” Wood said. “You're the bedrock of my life and career, and no words could ever express what you mean to me.”

Wood also wrote two special paragraphs for his wife and his sons toward the end of the letter.