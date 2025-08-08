Since the calendar has turned over to August, the Detroit Tigers have hit a slump. The team has lost four of its past six games, dropping both of their previous series against the Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins. At the same time, All-Star outfielder Riley Greene is also hit a rough patch, as he's only notched one hit in his last 21 at bats. Amidst his troubles, Tigers manager A.J Hinch has demoted Greene in Friday's lineup. Detroit beat reporter Evan Woodbery revealed that Greene still has trust in his manager despite the drop via X (formerly Twitter).

Riley Greene on being dropped to sixth in the order for the first time since his MLB debut: "Whatever A.J. wants to do, I trust. We never question him. Whatever he's doing, he's doing it for a reason." https://t.co/rJKArsShuk — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) August 8, 2025

“Riley Greene on being dropped to sixth in the order for the first time since his MLB debut: ‘Whatever A.J. wants to do, I trust,'” posted Woodbury before Friday's game. “”We never question him. Whatever he's doing, he's doing it for a reason.'”

Based on how the Tigers have played since the second half last season, it's easy to see why Greene and his teammates place so much faith in their manager. He's won a World Series before. He knows what it takes to succeed in October. Postseason success is something Detroit hasn't experienced in quite a while. Will dropping Greene in the lineup cause a spark in the outfielder's game?

Riley Greene's slump has caused drop in Tigers lineup

Sometimes, moves like this one work. If this demotion does indeed help Greene get back on track, then it will have been worth it. It's also telling that this is the first time he's hit sixth since his debut. Four years into his MLB career, the outfielder has lived up to the hype he had as a top prospect. This season's All-Star nod was the second of his career. Based on his play for the majority of this campaign, it feels as if Greene has many more All-Star selections left in him.

The 24-year-old is one of the core players on this contending squad. In order for Detroit to get back on track, it would help for one of their best players to get back on it as well. Will Greene use this lineup drop to get himself going once again? If so, then the move would be another masterstroke from Hinch.