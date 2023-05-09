Get ready to rock, country music fans, because the queen of country music, Dolly Parton, is about to release a rock album that will blow your mind. Yes, you read that right! Dolly Parton, the same artist who brought us classic country hits like “Jolene” and “Coat of Many Colors,” is about to release a rock album, and we couldn’t be more excited. It will be available November 17th.

The album, titled “Rockstar,” will feature collaborations with some of the biggest names in rock music, including Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Stevie Nicks, Lizzo, and Miley Cyrus, per The Hollywood Reporter. That’s right, these legends are coming together to create something magical.

The album will include 30 tracks, nine of which are original songs, and 21 rock covers. Some of the covers include “Purple Rain,” “We Are the Champions,” “Every Breath You Take” with Sting, and “Let It Be” with McCartney, Starr, Peter Frampton, and Mick Fleetwood. Can you imagine hearing Dolly Parton sing these classic rock songs?

In a statement, Dolly Parton expressed her excitement about the album, “I’m so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album Rockstar! I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure.”

To add to the excitement, Dolly Parton will be releasing the first single from the album, “World of Fire,” on Thursday, May 11th. And that’s not all. The same day, she will co-host the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards alongside Garth Brooks, and she will perform “World of Fire” at the ceremony. It will air live on Amazon’s Prime Video from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.