The Rockets have recalled Amen Thompson from the G League following an injury stint and he will be available against the Spurs.

The Houston Rockets had a very good 2023 NBA Draft. The Rockets selected Amen Thompson with the No. 4 overall pick and Cam Whitmore with the No. 20 overall pick. Both players have the potential to be among the best in their draft class. Amen Thompson had recently suffered an ankle injury and was assigned to the G League for recovery, but his return to the regular lineup appears imminent as per Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610.

Rockets recalled Amen Thompson from RGV. He played 33 minutes in Birmingham yesterday, so it looks like he should be available to play Monday night against the Spurs — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) December 9, 2023

Amen Thompson has been out of the lineup for the Rockets for about a month with the ankle injury but the team had assigned him to the G League this past week. He suited up for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in two games. His first game he finished with 29 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists. He followed that up with 14 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Thompson had only managed to appear in four games so far for the Rockets this season. He was coming off the bench and playing a little under 17 minutes per game. He had been averaging 6.3 points per game, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists with splits of 40.9 percent shooting from the field, 18.2 percent shooting from the the three point line and 62.5 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Thompson and his twin brother Ausar became the first players from Overtime Elite to be selected in the NBA Draft. San Antonio Spurs forward Dominick Barlow was the first Overtime Elite player in general to make it to the NBA. Thompson is part of a very solid young Rockets core.