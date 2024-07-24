A huge knock on Joel Embiid's resume is that he has never made it to the Eastern Conference Finals. Every year it seems like the Philadelphia 76ers end up facing some heavy-hitters that prevent them from winning. In the 2019 postseason, the 2023 Most Valuable Player even went home crying alongside Jimmy Butler and Ben Simmons after Kawhi Leonard sank an improbable shot for the Toronto Raptors. However, it looks like the big man is now taking jabs at the Jayson Tatum-led Boston Celtics.

It is almost guaranteed that Embiid will face the Celtics in the NBA Playoffs every year. In 2023, the 76ers looked poised to win it over Jayson Tatum's squad. However, despite holding a 3-2 series lead, they ended up crumbling and losing two straight, which led to an early playoff exit. Since then, Brad Stevens has constructed an insanely talented roster around his superstar. He extended Jaylen Brown then got Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday in their triumphant conquest for Banner 18.

The 76ers star seems to have had enough of the discourse between him and Tatum. His podcast appearance alongside Drew Hanlen and Austin J. Mills in the Check Ball show all but confirms this.

“He gives me trouble about Jayson. Well, yeah. He's got a super team. You know what I mean? If I had a super team too, I would win too,” his co-host laughingly declared while copying the 76ers star's voice.

Embiid then later affirmed this in a joking manner too.

“I tell him the same thing. If I go 5 for 20, we get blown out,” the former Most Valuable Player said.

How good is Joel Embiid during Celtics-76ers battles?

Joel Embiid seems to do well against Jayson Tatum and Co. He has played the Celtics 24 times throughout his career and has not disappointed in an outing quite yet. The former MVP averages 27.6 points and keeps the 76ers offense infectious by also dropping four assists in these games. He also crashes the boards well against Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford and Luke Kornet. His average rebounds net him a double-double because he grabs 11.8 of them.

While these numbers are huge, they don't necessarily translate to the win column. Embiid has only led the 76ers to three postseason wins against the Celtics. How many losses have they endured when going up against the Tatum-led squad? Well, that number clocks in at 12 losses which is not at all good for them.

These two teams will get more heated battles in the coming years. After all, Embiid now has the help of both Paul George and Tyrese Maxey on the 76ers. Meanwhile, the Celtics are retaining their core for a very possible chance of winning their 19th banner in franchise history.

Before all of that happens, they have a truce until the middle of August. Embiid will be teamed up with three Celtics in Holiday, White, and Tatum due to the 2024 Paris Olympics. Hopefully, the 76ers big man can study their style of play such that he gets the last laugh against Brad Stevens' squad.