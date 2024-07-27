The Denver Broncos have been on a rollercoaster of expectations and disappointments in recent years. Of course, the team has undergone a significant overhaul. They hope to revitalize a franchise that once reigned supreme in the AFC. Sure, the spotlight often shines on high-profile acquisitions and established stars. However, it's a lesser-known player who could be the X-factor in determining Denver's playoff fate in 2024: Marvin Mims Jr.

The Broncos So Far

Coach Sean Payton selected Bo Nix in the first round of the draft. Given Payton's esteemed reputation as an offensive strategist, there's cautious optimism as the team navigates its quarterback situation. The Broncos have significant work ahead on both offense and defense. That said, with cornerback Pat Surtain II as a cornerstone for their defense, Nix might be an ideal fit for Payton's offensive vision.

Right now, pretty much everything hinges on Nix's performance. Yes, his potential is promising. However, there are lingering questions about whether he can evolve into a top-10 NFL quarterback within Payton's system and with the current playmakers at his disposal. The Broncos still need to bolster their perimeter talent. That's a task that falls on the front office to ensure Nix has the necessary support.

The Broncos also need to address their future at the edge rusher position. Both starting edge rushers, Jonathon Cooper and Baron Browning, will enter free agency after this season. Fortunately, the team has promising young backups like third-year veteran Nik Bonitto and rookie third-round pick Jonah Elliss. They could develop into key contributors.

This offseason has seen significant changes at wide receiver for the Broncos, most notably the trade of Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns. Jeudy had consistently been Denver's No. 2 receiver. Now, the team looks to find a player to step into that role, with several candidates vying for the opportunity.

Here we'll look at the surprising player who could make or break the Denver Broncos' playoff hopes in the 2024 NFL season.

Marvin Mims Jr, WR

With a new quarterback and a fresh start, the Broncos are in dire need of playmakers. Marvin Mims Jr could be the key beneficiary. Mims flashed his game-breaking potential last year. However, entering 2024, the expectations are higher. He had a promising rookie season in 2023. With a clear path to the WR2 role this year, Mims is poised for a breakout campaign.

Selected 64th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, the speedy Oklahoma standout made the most of his opportunities as a rookie. He recorded 22 receptions for 377 yards and one touchdown. He also led the team with an impressive 17.1 yards per catch. Take note that no other Bronco came within two yards of that mark.

Despite his explosive results, the Broncos used Mims sparingly. They gave him only 384 snaps at receiver. He accounted for just 35.8 percent of the team's offensive plays. This limited usage made him the fourth-most utilized receiver on the team, even trailing Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who had 428 snaps.

Mims was reliable and showcased his playmaker profile. He averaged 7.1 yards after the catch per reception. Denver's quarterbacks posted a stellar passer rating of 105.9 when targeting him in the passing game.

Best-kept secret?

In the first four weeks of the 2023 season, Mims ranked behind only Justin Jefferson, Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs, and Brandon Aiyuk in Next Gen Stats' receiving yards over expected (RecYOE). Remarkably, he achieved this on just nine receptions. That's compared to Jefferson's 33, Collins' 22, Diggs' 31, and Aiyuk's 17.

By the end of the season, Mims had generated the fifth-most RecYOE among rookies. That's despite having 15 fewer receptions than any other player in the top five.

Mims's greatest asset is his top-end speed. This allows him to leave defenders behind on deep routes. According to Next Gen Stats, his average route speed in 2023 was 14.93 mph. That ranks sixth-fastest in the NFL (minimum 200 routes). When on the field, he was frequently targeted deep, boasting a team-high 34.4 percent deep target rate. He surpassed the next player by over 10 percent. His average depth of target of 15.2 yards also led the Broncos, according to PFF.

Again, the offseason trade of Jerry Jeudy to the Browns has created a substantial opportunity for Mims in Denver. Although the Broncos added NFL journeyman Josh Reynolds and drafted Troy Franklin in the fourth round, Mims's game-breaking abilities offer the highest upside among current Broncos receivers.

Looking Ahead

Marvin Mims Jr is undoubtedly a pivotal player for the Broncos' 2024 season. His explosive abilities, combined with a solid fit in Sean Payton's offensive scheme and the potential chemistry with Bo Nix, place him in a position to significantly impact the team's success. If he can build on his rookie season and deliver consistent performances, Mims Jr. could be the catalyst that propels Denver back into playoff contention. However, the pressure is on, and the Broncos' season could just as easily falter if he fails to meet expectations. As the season unfolds, Marvin Mims Jr.'s journey will be one of the most compelling storylines to watch, with his performance potentially defining the Broncos' fate in 2024.