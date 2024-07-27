The San Antonio Spurs will have revamped backcourt depth for the 2024-25 season with the signing of future Hall of Famer Chris Paul in NBA free agency and the selection of UConn star Stephon Castle in the 2024 NBA Draft. On Friday, the Spurs added more depth to their backcourt options with the re-signing of guard David Duke Jr. in NBA free agency as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

David Duke was on a two-way contract with the Spurs last season and he was re-signed to another two-way contract for the 2024-25 season. On a two-way contract, Duke is limited to only 50 games for during the NBA regular season and won't be eligible to play in the playoffs unless his contract is converted to standard deal.

Duke will most likely see plenty of playing time with the Austin Spurs, the Spurs G League affiliate. Last season, he played in 34 games for Austin during the G League's regular season. He averaged 20.0 points, 6.7 rebounds. 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 45.1 percent shooting from the field, 37.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

David Duke got his first shot in the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets after going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. His deal was converted to a two-way contract before the start of the 2021-22 season. Duke ended up re-signing with the Nets on another two-way contract for the 2022-23 season. That year, he was selected to play in the G League Next Up Game as part of NBA All-Star Weekend.

After two seasons with the Nets, Duke signed with the Philadelphia 76ers for training camp ahead of the 2023-24 season, but did not make the opening night roster. He was playing for the Delaware Blue Coats, the 76ers G League affiliate, when he was scooped up by the Spurs on a two-way contract.

Last season, Duke appeared in only four regular season games for the Spurs at a little over 12 minutes per game. He averaged 6.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists with splits of 55.6 percent shooting from the field, 50 percent shooting from the three-point line and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Spurs finished last season with a record of 22-60 and missed the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season. But with a generational talent in Victor Wembanyama alongside an improving roster and key new additions, the Spurs are looking to improve their fortunes heading into the 2024-25 season.