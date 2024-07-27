Livingstone College’s secret admirer has really outdone themselves this time. The college announced it has received a record-breaking $10 million donation from an anonymous donor, thus bringing the total from this donor to $17 million. The college has received seven $1 million donations in the last six months. The president of Livingstone College, Dr. Anthony J. Davis, shared his sincerest gratitude and discussed the significance of this kind donation.

“This is an incredible moment for Livingstone College,” said Dr. Davis. “Our anonymous donor has truly believed in our mission and the transformative power of education. This $10 million donation will ensure that we can complete phase one of our construction projects and move directly into phase two, all from a debt-free position.”

The announcement was made during the 52nd Quadrennial Session of A.M.E. Zion Church’s General Session at the Greater Columbus Convention in Greensboro. Like previous donations, this donation will go towards funding infrastructure projects on campus, also known as ‘Miracle on Monroe Street: Livingstone College Reimagined'. The college plans to tackle issues on campus in phases. According to Dr. Davis, this donation ensures that phase one can be completed and phase two can begin without generating new debt.

This donation supports the college's objective of enhancing student living arrangements and bringing in the top scholars to its campus. With 114 presidential scholars (GPAs between 3.7 and 4.0) and another 85 students (GPAs between 3.0 and 3.6) in the incoming class, Dr. Davis emphasized Livingstone College's accomplishments in transforming its ecology and raising its academic prominence.

“This donation will assist us in advancing our mission, which is too critical to abandon and too important to take for granted,” Davis said. “The money will allow us to accelerate campus renovations, improve the student experience, and solidify our place in Rowan County for generations to come.”

Phase one of the infrastructure project includes two new residence halls and a dining hall that are set to open later this year. In phase two, the college will use the donation to renovate two additional residential halls that are more than 50 years old.

Dr. Davis encourages alumni and friends of Livingstone to continue donating to the college in any way they can. He stresses that these donations can help speed along the campus renovation process.

“You might not be able to do a million. This is not the time to put your hands in your pocket,” Davis said. “Well, it is time to put your hands in your pocket and make a contribution to Livingstone College. Do your part. Do the best that you can, and you will help us expedite this “Miracle on Monroe Street.”