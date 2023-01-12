A teacher at Rockwall-Heath high school has been put on administrative leave after reportedly forcing his students to do 400 pushups as a punishment, causing some of them to require hospitalization.

John Harrell, the school’s football coach, is being investigated by a third-party after a letter from parents was obtained by the school board on Wednesday.

One mother said her son was forced to do between 300 to 400 pushups without a water break, according to the Dallas Morning News. Her son was hospitalized for rhabdomyolysis, a condition that can cause kidney damage or failure.

“As a parent, we send our kids to school trusting that they will be cared for at the highest level. That has been the case until this unfortunate event,” the parent said.

The Dallas Morning News said at least eight student-athletes required hospitalization after the incident, which occurred last Friday.

“The district is also taking interim action, including but not limited to, placing Coach Harrell on administrative leave while the investigation is pending and notifying appropriate outside agencies,” the letter obtained by the Dallas Morning News read. “District administrators and campus personnel have been in contact with the affected families and student-athletes.”

Junior football captain Brady Luff defended his coach, saying he didn’t believe Harrell was punishing players, but rather instilling discipline.

“He’s treated us with nothing but respect, and he loves every single one of us like his own,” Luff said. “I’m praying for all the sides that are in the hospital. They’re my brothers.”

On Monday, Rockwall-Heath’s school athletic trainer sent a message to families of players, advising them to watch out for symptoms including sharp arm pain and abdominal problems.

Harrell has been with the school’s football program since 2019, acting as head coach for one year, while coaching around North Texas in prior seasons.