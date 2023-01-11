By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Zach Calzada is reportedly set to make a new chapter in his college football career with a looming transfer to Incarnate Word, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Source: Former Texas A&M and Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada plans to transfer to Incarnate Word. Calzada threw for 2,185 yards and 17 touchdowns at Texas A&M in 10 starts in 2021. He redshirted in 2019 and has has two years of eligibility.

Zach Calzada still has two more years of eligibility after medically redshirting in the 2022 season with the Auburn Tigers. Before becoming part of the Auburn program, Calzada spent his first three years in college with the Texas A&M Aggies. In his final season with the Aggies, Zach Calzada appeared in 12 games and passes for 327 yards and 17 touchdowns against nine interceptions while completing 56.3 percent of his passes. He wasn’t a spectacular talent under center in College Station but he had his moments with the Aggies, perhaps none more memorable than his performance against the Alabama Crimson Tide back in 2021. In that game, he went 21 of 31 for 285 yards plus three touchdowns to lead the Aggies to an upset victory over the then-No. 1 Crimson Tide at home.

By going to Incarnate Word, Zach Calzada will find himself competing in the FCS. The Cardinals finished the 2022 season with a 12-2 overall record, including five wins and a loss in Southland Conference play. They reached the FCS Playoffs Semifinal but lost to the North Dakota State Bison. Incarnate Word was led by quarterback Lindsey Scott, who finished the campaign second overall in the FCS with 4,686 passing yards.