The magical season of Alex Ovechkin may have come to its conclusion when the Capitals were defeated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. However, the honors continue to pile up for the Russian sharpshooter.

After the 39-year-old scored 44 goals during the regular season and became the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, Ovechkin was saluted far and wide for passing Wayne Gretzky on his way to the honor. He also earned the Mark Messier Award for leadership and contribution to his Washington D.C. community.

The award was presented to Ovechkin by Messier himself on the TNT pregame show prior to Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers.

Messier congratulated Ovechkin for his tremendous season that allowed him to pass his former teammate and become the game's all-time leading goal scorer. Gretzky and Messier played together during the prime of their careers with the Edmonton Oilers and later on with the New York Rangers.

Ovechkin accepts the award on National TV from Messier

There was clearly a huge amount of mutual respect between Messier and Ovechkin. Messier pointed out how Ovechkin had responded to pressure throughout his career and during his chase of Gretzky.

Ovechkin thanked Messier for the honor. “Thank you very much for giving me this award,” Ovechkin said. “It means a lot. I have played hard from Day One. Passing the Great One, it was some special year.

“I have been lucky enough to play with the greatest of teammates. Sergei Federov, Jason Arnott, Mike Knuble, Nicklas Backstrom, John Carlson. We grew up together. Without them, I would never be the kind of person and leader, both on the ice and off the ice.

Alex Ovechkin has played 1,491 games during his 20-year career with the Washington Capitals. He has scored 897 goals and added 726 assists for 1,623 points. He has scored an all-time record 326 power play goals and he has taken 6,864 shots on goal. His 13.1 percent career shooting percentage indicates how dangerous his shot has been throughout his career.