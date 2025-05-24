New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum is coming off a tough end to his 12th year in the NBA. The Pelicans were ravaged by injuries and never quite got their footing. They ended up missing the Western Conference Play-In Tournament, starting their offseason early.

However, McCollum made the most of it, heading over to United Arab Emirates to cheer on his brother, Errick McCollum. CJ made the trip to the EuroLeague semifinals to cheer on his older brother as he and Fenerbahce beat Panathinaikos 82-76. McCollum had 13 points to go along with three rebounds and two assists in the win.

The McCollum brothers shared a moment during the postgame show, where former EuroLeague and Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt applauded McCollum for his performance.

“Tonight he sure was,” said Blatt about the MVP chants McCollum received. “I thought so. I thought he was the difference. Well deserved.”

The older McCollum brother was unable to find his way into the NBA but has had a long career playing overseas. Both he and his brother provide their teams with consistent scoring, even if they aren't the biggest stars on their team. However, Blatt said that his performance against Panathinaikos was key to Fenerbahce's win.

Errick is getting more postseason experience this year than CJ is. The Pelicans enter the offseason with a long list of questions to answer and McCollum is one of the them. Fans didn't get to see what last year's roster was truly capable of when at full health. Changes began when the team traded former All-Star forward Brandon Ingram to the Raptors.

McCollum is 33 years old and could also be on the move. He isn't the scorer he used to be, but there are teams who could value his scoring off their bench.

Regardless of what happens to him this offseason, McCollum was sure to show his support for his brother. McCollum and Fenerbahce will play Monaco for the EuroLeague title on Sunday.