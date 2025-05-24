New York Mets superstar Juan Soto is in the middle of a rough stretch. After Carlos Mendoza had a conversation with Soto about his effort after their series against the New York Yankees, the Mets manager bumped him down in the order. Instead of hitting second behind Francisco Lindor, Soto is in the third spot.

Soto spoke about his move down in the order to The Athletic's Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal. According to him, Mendoza's decision doesn't have a big effect on his approach to the game.

“I don’t mind,” Soto said. “I think I’m already used to it. I don’t mind hitting second or third. I feel comfortable in either spot.”

Regardless of where Soto has been in the order, the Mets' offense has been average. The team scored just seven runs across three games against the Yankees last weekend, losing two of three games in the Subway Series. Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox was the first time in 10 days that New York scored more than five runs in a game.

The Mets' pitching has been the biggest strength for Mendoza so far this season. However, fans expected the offense to lead the way with the addition of Soto this offseason. The news that broke about his effort is concerning for fans who believe he is the key to a deep playoff run.

Mendoza is still trying to figure out what orientation of the Mets' order is the most effective. As individuals, all of their stars have had success, but it hasn't translated just yet.

Regardless of their middling offense, New York is right in the middle of the conversation in the National League East. They are just two games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the division lead.

Soto's move down in the Mets order doesn't concern him very much, but it is something to watch moving forward. Mendoza hopes it is the key to getting him back to where he was last season. If Soto can recapture the level of play he had with the Yankees, the Mets could emerge as the World Series favorite.