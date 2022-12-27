By James Kay · 2 min read

Seven months after being suspended for wearing sports bras during their practice, a group of high school track athletes have made significant progress in their petition against gender biased dress codes. The petition, which is being run through Change.org, has over 51,500 signatures.

Jordan Johnson, who is named as the organizer for the event on Change.org, told Times Union she likes the progress that is being made over the last seven months.

“I’m proud to say at school I definitely see a difference in the dress code. I see a lot of people wearing different styles of hair and clothing,” said Jordan Johnson, one of the athletes involved. “I’ve definitely seen a lot of changes.”

The petition was created when Johnson’s high school suspended her and 12 of her teammates after they pushed back at the athletic department’s ruling that sports bras were too “distracting” for the male coaches. They pointed out the boys team participated without shirts on the day the athletic director deemed the girls team to be dressed inappropriately.

The media attention towards the school’s actions has pushed the school board to approve a new dress code where sports bras are allowed during practices.

“All of a sudden, people were coming together about this. We got a lot of media attention,” Former senior at the school Kayla Huba told the Albany Times Union. “I thought there was going to be a lot more opposition to this … but family and friends were the first to step up and be like, this is not cool. They were very, very supportive and told us to keep going.”

RELATED: Florida blatantly trampling on women’s rights by requesting athletes to submit menstrual reports

