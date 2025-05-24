UConn women's basketball rising sophomore Sarah Strong is following up her recent championship campaign with an impressive USA Basketball stint. The top-ranked recruit in the 2024 freshman class brought the same dominance she showed with the Huskies overseas, collecting a highlight reel of plays before the first game even ended.

Sarah Strong for Team USA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XqLkzDwqhr — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) May 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Strong was announced as a member of Team USA‘s 3×3 team just a few days before the tournament tipped off. The 6-foot-2 forward is joined on the team by Cierra Burdick, Mikaylah Williams, and Oklahoma's Sahara Williams. The squad began play on May 23 at the Marseille Women's Series event in France, where Team USA took on Ireland first before facing Madrid later the same morning.

Strong, who won the 2025 NCAA Championship with UConn in April, is a three-time FIBA 3×3 U18 Women's World Cup champion in 2022, 2023, and 2024. Last summer, she also won gold at the FIBA U18 Women's AmeriCup in Bucaramanga, Colombia.

The 19-year-old averaged 16.4 points and 8.9 rebounds while leading UConn in steals and blocks in her freshman season. Strong upped those numbers to 19.0 points, 11.7 boards, and 4.3 assists in the postseason, cementing her breakout star status.

The 3×3 tournament is played on a half court with a 10-minute game clock and a 12-second shot clock. The first team to 21 points or in the lead at the end of regulation is declared the winner.