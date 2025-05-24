After enduring a postseason that fell short of expectations, the Cleveland Cavaliers now face a different kind of challenge. One that could reshape their roster well before tip-off next season. The Cavs remain firmly committed to their young core. However, looming financial constraints complicate their ability to retain two key contributors in Ty Jerome and Sam Merrill.

Under head coach Kenny Atkinson, both Jerome and Merrill found their stride this past season, evolving into reliable rotation pieces on a 64-win squad. Their shooting, ball movement, and versatility fit seamlessly into Atkinson’s system. But with both set to become unrestricted free agents, that goal may be easier said than done.

Cleveland is on the edge of the second apron. It's a threshold that doesn’t just trigger a massive luxury tax bill, it also strips teams of flexibility to make roster upgrades. While the Cavs hold Early Bird Rights on Jerome and could theoretically exceed the cap to keep him, re-signing both him and Merrill could push the team into financially punishing territory.

Jerome’s market value could land in the $12–14 million range annually. Meanwhile, Merrill may draw offers between $6 and $ 8 million. That’s a tough pill to swallow, especially while the Cavs tackle new rules designed to curb spending.

If the Cavs can’t bring them back, the front office may be forced to pivot quickly. That means greater emphasis on emerging players like Jaylon Tyson, who has drawn comparisons to former sixth man Caris LeVert, and Emoni Bates, whose shooting potential remains tantalizing.

It also makes Cleveland’s second-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, at No. 49 and No. 58, more valuable than ever. With limited cap space and limited flexibility, the Cavs might need to strike gold late in the draft, especially if Jerome or Merrill moves on.

Who could be on the Cavs' radar leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft?

With picks so late in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Cavs need to perform their due diligence when finding options to soften the blow of possibly losing Jerome or Merrill. It'll be tricky, especially when finding players that could be rotational pieces who also have long-term upside. However, if Cleveland does do its due diligence, by the time it's their turn to draft, they could have several intriguing options available to them.

One name that immediately stands out is Koby Brea, a sharpshooter with elite mechanics and a 7’3” wingspan. His ability to move without the ball and hit threes with efficiency makes him a plug-and-play perimeter threat. While Brea must grow as a defender and diversify his offensive skill set, his floor-spacing value is undeniable.

Alijah Martin brings a different flavor—high motor, defensive grit, and scoring at all three levels. Though undersized for an off-guard and streaky from deep, his slashing, toughness, and glue-guy mentality could make him a fan favorite in Cleveland. Dink Pate, a 6’8” G League alum, offers tantalizing upside with his size, athleticism, and scoring flashes. If his decision-making and defense catch up, he could emerge as a long-term playmaker.

Then there’s Hunter Sallis, a smooth scorer with the creativity to get his shot and the instincts to defend. Though more of a scoring guard than a facilitator, his polished offensive game could provide instant bench production. Eric Dixon, a rugged big with inside-out scoring ability, could offer muscle and floor spacing. Meanwhile, John Tonje’s confident shot creation and physical defense give him a shot at a coveted three-and-D role.

The Cavs may be drafting late, but the board is full of prospects with NBA-ready traits. If they thread the needle, Cleveland could walk away with a key rotational piece or a future cornerstone.