We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Sharks-Rangers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The San Jose Sharks will head to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Rangers in Lower Manhattan. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Sharks-Rangers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Sharks defeated the New Jersey Devils 6-3 for their first road win of the season. Initially, it was 1-1 after the first period. But the Sharks took the lead thanks to goals from Jacob MacDonald and Anthony Duclair. However, the Devils cut the deficit thanks to a goal by Jack Hughes. But Duclair got a goal to make it 4-2 before the Devils struck again with a goal by Ondrej Palat to make it 4-3. Eventually, the Sharks put it away after Mikael Granlund put the game out of reach with a goal. MacDonald and Duclair each had two goals. Additionally, Kaapo Kahkonen made 44 saves. The Sharks won despite winning 45 percent of their faceoffs. Likewise, they went 1 for 2 on the penalty kill. The Sharks leveled 22 hits and blocked 31 shots.

The Rangers defeated the Nashville Predators 4-3. At first, they trailed 2-0 after the first period. But Jacob Trouba scored 31 seconds into the second period. After a shorthanded goal by Colton Sissons, the Rangers fought back with goals from Chris Kreider and Vincent Trocheck. Eventually, Ryan Lindgren tallied the eventual game-winning goal. Trocheck finished with a goal and two assists. Meanwhile, Adam Fox delivered three assists, while Jonny Brodzmski had two apples. Igor Shesterkin had 38 saves. Overall, the Rangers won 58 percent of their faceoffs. New York also went 1 for 2 on the powerplay and 3 for 4 on the penalty kill. Likewise, they leveled 26 hits and blocked 18 shots.

The teams split the season series in 2022-2023. Overall, the Rangers have gone 8-0-1 over the last 10 games against the Sharks.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sharks-Rangers Odds

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (+136)

New York Rangers: -1.5 (-164)

Over: 5.5 (-138)

Under: 5.5 (+112)

How to Watch Sharks vs. Rangers

Time: ET/PT

TV: NHL Network, NBC Sports San Jose and Madison Square Garden Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Sharks Will Cover The Spread

The Sharks are the worst team in the NHL. Unfortunately, it has been a rough season for them, and they are just not going anywhere. But the Sharks do have some core players that can make things happen.

Tomas Hertl has remained stout, with four goals and 13 assists, including two powerplay conversions. Moreover, he has been amazing in the faceoff circle, winning 244 draws and losing 178. Fabian Zetterland has also been good, with six goals and three assists, including two powerplay markers. Meanwhile, Mike Hoffman has notched six goals and two assists, including one powerplay snipe. Granlund has had two goals and eight assists but has not scored on the powerplay yet. Also, he has won 101 draws and lost 106. The Sharks are last in goals and shooting percentage while also ranking 21st on the powerplay.

Mackenzie Blackwood will likely be the goalie and comes in with a record of 3-10-2 with a 3.56 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903. Ultimately, they are last in goals allowed and 29th on the penalty kill.

The Sharks will cover the spread if they can convert on their shooting chances. Then, they need to avoid the penalty box.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread

The Rangers are tied for the best mark in the Eastern Conference as they come into this showdown with ar record of 17-4-1. Now, they hope to continue their dominance against the worst team in the league.

Artemi Panarin is exceptional, as he comes in with 12 goals and 19 assists, including two powerplay markers. Likewise, Kreider has been good, with 14 goals and seven assists, including a remarkable seven powerplay snipes. Trocheck now has six goals and 14 assists, including three powerplay markers. Meanwhile, Mika Zibanejad has notched five goals and 12 assists. Fox has netted three goals and 11 assists, including three points in his two games since his return. Overall, the offense is 14th in goals, seventh in shooting percentage, and third on the powerplay.

Goalie Jonathan Quick will likely make the start after Shesterkin went yesterday. Significantly, he has been the best backup in the NHL as he comes in with a record of 6-0-1 with a 1.99 goals-against average and a save percentage of ,930.

The Rangers will cover the spread if they can continue to score. Furthermore, they must avoid the slow starts.

Final Sharks-Rangers Prediction & Pick

Quick is a great goalie that can stall his former rivals. Moreover, the Sharks are the worst in the NHL and will not have enough to take down the best team in the Eastern Conference.

Final Sharks-Rangers Prediction & Pick: New York Rangers: -1.5 (-164)