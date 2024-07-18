Veteran NHL forward Joe Pavelski has considered retirement all offseason. He just completed his fifth season with the Dallas Stars and his 18th in the NHL. After falling short of the Stanley Cup Final, Pavelski is stepping away from the game of hockey for now. However, he almost made a return to California with the San Jose Sharks.

Pavelski appeared on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio when he made his recent announcement. During that time, he revealed that he held conversations with Sharks general manager Mike Grier about a potential return. For now, though, the plan is to step back from the game of hockey as a player.

“I've talked to Mike (Grier) a little bit. They look like they are turning a corner with some of their draft picks and some of the guys they brought in,” Pavelski said, as transcribed by The Hockey News. “Just 13 great years in San Jose. [It is] a special place. It will always be where we got the start. There will always be a part of me there.”

Joe Pavelski created memories with the Sharks

Pavelski entered the NHL world with little fanfare. He was a seventh-round pick of the Sharks back in 2003 after playing collegiately at Wisconsin. He didn't make his debut in the league until the 2006-07 season when he turned in a solid performance. The Plover, Wisconsin native scored 14 goals and 28 points in 46 games in his rookie campaign.

In 2008-09, Pavelski enjoyed a breakout season. He scored 25 goals and 59 points as he helped San Jose make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, they lost to the Anaheim Ducks in the 2009 Western Conference Quarter Finals. From there, the Sharks began to win a lot of games thanks in part due to Pavelski's performances.

The Wisconsin native saw the most success during the 2015-16 campaign. He scored 38 goals and 78 points during the season, including 11 game-winning goals. San Jose was excellent, as well. They finished with 98 points in the regular season before going on to win the Western Conference by defeating the St. Louis Blues in the Conference Finals. In the Stanley Cup Final, though, they lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Pavelski had 14 goals and 19 points during that run.

After the 2018-19 season, Pavelski left in NHL Free Agency. He joined the Dallas Stars with the idea of chasing the Stanley Cup that had eluded him in 2016. Dallas made the Stanley Cup Final, but they fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Additionally, the Stars have lost the last two Western Conference Finals to the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers, respectively.

A return to the Sharks for Joe Pavelski would have been amazing to see. San Jose has a load of talented young players coming through the ranks. This includes 2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini, who signed his entry-level contract recently. Pavelski is not officially retired, so there is a chance a reunion could happen. For now, though, San Jose fans are left to wonder about the possibility.