There is no doubt that the “rivalry” between Chicago Sky's Angel Reese and Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark has been must-watch television, but people often forget that both are human beings who love the game of basketball. Amidst the Sky on a seven-game losing streak, Reese spoke in-depth on Clark and the ramifications of the media harping on them having a feud.

She would speak about her thoughts on her show titled “Unapologetically Angel” where her co-host asked how she feels with the media focusing so much on her and Clark. The LSU product would first praise Clark as a basketball player as she would transition into a conversation about the fan reaction and how racism plays a part in the treatment towards her.

“Caitlin is an amazing player, and I've always thought she was amazing, we've been playing each other since high school,” Reese said. “So I think it's really just the fans, her fans, the Iowa fans, now the Indiana fans that are like, they ride for her. And I respect that respectfully, but sometimes it's very disrespectful. I think there's a lot of racism when it comes to it, and I don't believe she stands on any of that.”

Sky's Angel Reese speaks on the negativity she receives

So far in her rookie season, she has been averaging 13.3 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 38.4 percent from the field as Reese continues to record double-doubles on the regular. However, the 22-year old would talk about the negativity she has been receiving like death threats AI pictures of herself.

“But when it comes to death threats, like I'm talking about, people have come down to my address, no, like, it's come down to that,” Reese said. “Multiple occasions, people have made AI pictures of me, like, naked, literally, they have sent it to my family members. My family members are like, uncles are sending it to me, like ‘Are you naked on Instagram?' It sucks to see that, and it's really hard that I have to go through that, and now seeing other players even having to go through that, but like, at the end of the day, It's a game that we do both love, but there is no hate.”

Reese along with Clark has set in a new era for the WNBA as the rookie class has put the league in a new hemisphere of popularity which should be ever growing. As for the Sky, their next game is Friday night against the Los Angeles Sparks.