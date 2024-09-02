Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky are still in a free fall. They have yet to arrest their losing skid which is now at six games after Chicago absorbed a 79-74 loss at the hands of the Minnesota Lynx on the road on Sunday.

Despite the loss, Reese continues to be positive about the situation.

“stay down 5! give yourself some grace!! all glory to the man above! 1 Peter 5:10-11,” wrote Reese in an Instagram Story post she uploaded following the loss to the Lynx.

The Bible verse Reese mentioned was in reference to the following passage:

10 And the God of all grace, who called you to his eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered a little while, will himself restore you and make you strong, firm and steadfast. 11 To him be the power for ever and ever. Amen.

Angel Reese's monster double-double not enough for Sky to overcome Minnesota

Reese manufactured another monster stat line in the loss to the Lynx, as she scored 17 points on 6-for-16 shooting from the floor and grabbed a total of 19 rebounds (seven offensive) while also adding three assists and two steals in 38 minutes of action. The former LSU Tigers star set a new WNBA rebounding record, as she broke the single-season mark by Yolanda Griffiths, who had 162 rebounds in the 2001 campaign.

To date, Reese has 165 rebounds in the 2024 season, and she has plenty of chances to add more to that, with Chicago scheduled to play eight more games in the regular season.

So far in the 2024 season, Reese is averaging 13.3 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 38.5 percent from the field.

Even with Reese dominating the glass and the Sky outrebounding the Lynx by a huge margin (38-14), Minnesota still found a way to win the possession battle in terms of shot attempts. Minnesota fired 70 shots from the field to just 59 by the Sky. That can be explained by Chicago's poor ball security. The Sky recorded 21 turnovers which were turned into 27 points by the Lynx. Conversely, Minnesota only committed 10 turnovers, with Chicago scoring just 10 points off those miscues.

After losing eight of their last 10 games, Reese and the Sky have dropped to 11-21. They still occupy the final playoff spot in the WNBA standings, but they also share the same record with the Atlanta Dream and are only two games ahead of the Washington Mystics and the Dallas Wings. In other words, the Sky are in a precarious position with not much room for losses.

The Sky will take a rest on Monday before returning to action on Tuesday with a road game against the Las Vegas Aces.