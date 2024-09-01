The Chicago Sky engaged in another uphill battle down the stretch of the 2024 season. The Sky traveled to Minnesota to take on the Lynx Sunday, and while they fought hard to stay in the game, Chicago fell 79-74. The rookie frontcourt duo of Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso had strong performances, with Reese making more WNBA rebounding history. Some fans and analysts have criticized Reese's methods on the boards, but she hit back against the narratives during Sunday's postgame press conference.

With her 405th rebound during the second quarter of the Lynx matchup, Angel Reese broke Sylvia Fowles' record for most rebounds in a single WNBA season. She ended the game with 17 points and 19 boards. As usual, it seemed Reese's rebounding energy could not be contained. And that motor is exactly what she pointed to when explaining her unique ability.

“Coming into the [WNBA], I just knew my motor… offensive rebounds and defensive rebounds is something I know I can always do. I knew it was going to translate right away,” Reese said after the Lynx loss. “A lot of people think it's because I get my own rebounds when statistically it's not. A lot of people think it's because I'm the tallest on the court when I'm not the tallest on the court. Just being able to go down there and bang and do things a lot of people don't want to do [helps me thrive].”

Reese also acknowledged her need to sharpen her offense. However, she feels being a tenacious rebounder gives her and her team an edge. At times, it almost seems like Reese is a magnet for the basketball when it bounces off the rim. Within time, her offense will catch up, and she will become even more of a stout interior player.

Sky's frontcourt finding a groove but team remains desperate for wins

Like her fellow rookie frontcourt counterpart, Kamilla Cardoso had a standout day in Minnesota. She ended the game with a career-high 22 points along with nine rebounds. Cardoso is continuing to find her footing with the Sky alongside Angel Reese. Reese and head coach Teresa Weatherspoon emphasized the importance of continuing to feed Cardoso, who is growing as a major source of offense for Chicago.

The Sky fell to 11-20 with their Lynx loss but still retained the eighth spot in the league standings. Their losing streak extended to six games, and their matchups will not get any easier. Chicago will travel to Las Vegas to take on the reigning champion Aces on Sep. 3.

Can Angel Reese and the Sky break out of their slump and stay afloat for the postseason?