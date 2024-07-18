The Pittsburgh Pirates find themselves in an unfamiliar place in 2024: The spotlight.

The Pirates organization is finally relevant again after a dormant decade, thanks in large part to phenom rookie Paul Skenes, who set a record for the fewest career starts on the mound before getting the start in an All-Star Game. And with Skenes a perfect 6-0 on the mound, the Buccos have started winning more games, too.

After beating up on the pitiful Chicago White Sox heading into the break, the Pirates are 48-48, putting them just 1.5 games out of playoff position. And because of the unfortunate injury rate for young pitchers these days, they don't know how many chances they'll ever get to have a healthy playoff run with Skenes, let alone with Jared Jones and Mitch Keller as well.

So today, let's give the Pirates a fighting chance down the stretch. We'll identify some under-the-radar trade candidates who could drastically increase Pittsburgh's odds of securing that Wild Card spot. Then, perhaps we can come together as a nation and watch a 6-foot-6 athletic freak throw 100-mile-per-hour bullets in October.

Pirates must make a bold play for power bat at MLB trade deadline

Nothing else will matter for Pittsburgh if general manager Ben Cherington can't go out and add a significant piece to the lineup. In fact, they might honestly need two. Now is the time for an offensive overhaul, and we've got just the name for the Pirates to pursue.

The Oakland Athletics' Brent Rooker could not be a more perfect fit for this Pirates squad. Between Bryan Reynolds, Michael A. Taylor, and Jack Suwinski, they've got more than enough outfield defense. They need someone who can hit the living daylights out of the baseball and Rooker is exactly that.

It's an enormous shame Rooker wasn't named to the American League All-Star team this year, primarily because the world couldn't handle the idea of two Oakland Athletics at the Midsummer Classic. He already had the numbers to make the team, but he went bananas in Philadelphia this weekend, raising his season OPS to .942, good for eighth in all of baseball.

What is the combined OPS of Pirates right-handed batters, you ask? Oh, just a casual .647. Only the Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins have had worse production from righties. If the Pirates are at all serious about making it to October, they'll add someone of Rooker's caliber.

Pittsburgh has a gaping hole behind the dish

Sorry to keep piling on the offense, but again, we know this team can at least pitch a bit, because they have the aforementioned Paul Skenes. And frankly, this team should be many, many games above .500, but because they have so many lineup holes, they're on the outside looking in. Catcher is just another one of those holes.

In fairness to the Pirates, they've already spent a ton of capital on the catching position. They drafted Henry Davis first overall in 2021, and he hasn't been able to hit enough at the big-league level. Davis slashed .153/.267/.235 this season in 29 games before suffering a concussion, which he is still rehabbing in Triple-A Indianapolis.

Pittsburgh had another top prospect in Endy Rodríguez, but he's out for the season with an elbow injury. They also went and signed Yasmani Grandal and traded for post-hype prospect Joey Bart from the San Francisco Giants. All told, the Pirates' catchers are hitting .189 with a .599 OPS, both fourth-worst in the league.

Two veterans make a lot of sense for the Pirates right now. The Colorado Rockies' Elias Díaz and the Toronto Blue Jays' Danny Jansen are both impending free agents, both have strong track records with the bat and both are on teams going nowhere. The Pirates could grab either of those two, shore up the catching position for now, and give Davis one more shot in 2025.

Pirates need a stopper

The first two needs are dire, but the Pirates might have a decent share of the trade market. However, when it comes to trading for bullpen arms, it's open season. Every contending team wants 'em and every selling team is looking to deal 'em.

David Bednar hasn't been his usual reliable self in 2024, though he still maintains a respectable 17-for-20 save percentage. Aroldis Chapman has predictably been erratic, while Colin Holderman has developed into a lockdown high-leverage guy. But the Pirates are still 26th in bullpen ERA and have the sixth-most blown saves in the league with 17.

The idea of adding another southpaw is tempting since Chapman is the main lefty option currently in the ‘pen. The Marlins' Tanner Scott is one of the most coveted relievers at this deadline, but his teammate, Andrew Nardi could be a good fit as well.

If the Pirates want pure closer, they could go with the Los Angeles Angels' Carlos Estevez. If they're bargain bin shopping, perhaps the Oakland Athletics' Austin Adams or the Colorado Rockies' Jalen Beeks. No matter what, they have to do something.

Because Pittsburgh is in such a tight Wild Card race, it can't afford to blow games in the late innings down the stretch. It's entirely conceivable one huge hold from a reliever could make or break the Pirates' season, so it's on Cherington to find at least one more solid option to get the Pirates that hold.