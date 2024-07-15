The Detroit Tigers signed Kenta Maeda to a two-year contract in MLB Free Agency this past winter. They hoped the veteran southpaw would help stabilize their rotation and potentially help them push for the American League Central. However, the signing has not panned out as either side envisioned. Maeda has struggled to the point that the Tigers recently moved him to the bullpen.

On Sunday, Maeda pitched out of the bullpen for the first time. And he certainly made a positive impression on the mound. The Japanese hurler threw 3.2 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He added five strikeouts and did not walk a batter on Sunday afternoon. As he left the game, Tigers fans gave the veteran pitcher a standing ovation.

After the Tigers walked off the Dodgers, Maeda met with the media. Speaking through an interpreter, he provided his reaction to the ovation from Detroit fans on Sunday. “Ever since joining the Tigers, I haven’t been able to contribute positively with my pitching,” Maeda said, via MLive's Evan Woodberry. “(The ovation today) really made me feel great, and I hope to continue to do that going forward.”

Kenta Maeda helps Tigers defeat Dodgers again

Detroit had defeated the Dodgers in the second game of their three-game series on Saturday. Rookie second baseman Colt Keith homered in the ninth inning to complete a five-run ninth inning. And infielder Gio Urshela hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the 10th to win the game.

Los Angeles and Detroit met again on Sunday before the MLB's All-Star Break. This contest played out similarly to the second game of the series. Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez doubled to left field in the first inning to open the scoring. Later on, Andrew Pages drove Hernandez home to double the Los Angeles lead. Pages would also score before the end of the half-inning to make it 3-0.

But the Tigers refused to go quietly. Urshela hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning to put Detroit on the board. In the sixth, infielder Zach McKinstry drove in a run on a fielder's choice. Detroit entered the bottom of the ninth inning trailing 3-2.

In the ninth, some of the team's younger players came through clutch. Justyn-Henry Malloy singled to center field to drive in McKinstry after he hit a triple. Then, with two runners on and no outs, rookie Weencel Perez laid down a bunt. Dodgers pitcher Yohan Ramirez fielded the ball and threw to third. The throw was off the mark, though, allowing Malloy to score the winning run from second.

The Tigers have now won two games in a row and nine of their last 12. This win puts them within three games of a .500 record. Detroit certainly hopes to build upon this momentum in the second half of the season. They take the field again on July 19 when they travel to face the Toronto Blue Jays.