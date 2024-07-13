The Houston Astros are bringing back a familiar face, but he'll have to work his way up to the big leagues.

The organization has signed Aledmys Diaz to a minor league deal, via Brian McTaggart. Diaz played for the Astros from 2019 to 2022. While he's naturally an infielder, Diaz is a utilityman, also spending time at the corner outfield spots in his career.

The Cuban joined Houston prior to the 19′ campaign after a stint with the Toronto Blue Jays. He slashed .255 in three seasons with the Astros, serving as a key piece off the bench en route to a World Series title in 22′.

After that, Diaz inked a two-year deal with the Oakland Athletics and became a more regular starter in the Bay Area, but things did not go to plan. In 109 games in 2023, Diaz batted only .229 with four home runs and 24 RBI.

Oakland was surely hoping the 33-year-old could bounce back this season, but he ended up missing the first two months of the campaign because of injuries. Once Diaz did return, he was hitting only .103 in 12 contests. That led to the A's releasing him last week.

A fresh start in a familiar place could be good for Diaz. While there's no guarantees he'll return to the Astros immediately, the ball club knows what Diaz is capable of. Houston has a few other bench players who are probably going to be above Diaz on the depth chart, but it's still a chance to prove himself and get another shot in the Majors. He was an All-Star in his rookie campaign in 2016 with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Astros finding their way

It hasn't been a great season for the Astros, who have been a regular in the ALCS and World Series for many years now. But, Joe Espada's squad is figuring it out lately, winning four in a row and going 7-3 in their last 10 outings.

Houston is sitting at 50-44, which is good for second place in the American League West. They're right on the Seattle Mariners' heels ahead of the All-Star Break. The Astros are also red-hot at Minute Maid Park, collecting 10 straight victories on home soil.

Offense has been the clear strength for this team, ranking top-five in hits, average, OBP, and slugging. They're also eighth in runs scored. Jose Altuve is leading the way with a .305 average and 14 home runs, while Yordan Alvarez is also slashing .300. The slugger has also clubbed 19 long balls and 21 doubles.

On the hill, the Astros haven't been the most consistent, but it doesn't help that Justin Verlander is still out with a neck injury. There's no timetable for return for the three-time Cy Young winner either. He's been ruled out through the break. Verlander is 3-2 with a 3.95 ERA in 10 starts in 24′.

The Astros will finish a three-game set with the Rangers on Sunday before the All-Star festivities. The second half will start with a massive series against the Mariners next Friday at home. That could be an opportunity for Houston to move into first place in the division.