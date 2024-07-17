Pittsburgh Pirates rookie sensation Paul Skenes started the 2024 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night, with just 11 big league starts under his belt.

After a 16-pitch scoreless first inning, Skenes' night was done and the first of what is likely many MLB All-Star Game appearances was in the books. Afterward, Skenes spoke about his excitement over the night, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today:

“Paul Skenes on the excitement of throwing his first pitch in an All-Star Game: ‘I don’t think I blacked out, but I was pretty close.'’’

It appeared that the National League could claim a rare win in the annual event as Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani struck first with a massive 3-run homer to right field in the top of the third inning. But the American League managed to get three of their own in the bottom of the frame behind a two-run Juan Soto double and a David Fry RBI single.

Red Sox star Jarren Duran hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the AL a 5-3 that they would never relinquish. For his efforts Duran was named MVP of the game.

That marked the 11th time in 12 years that the American League has topped the National League in the Midsummer Classic.

Of course, with Paul Skenes playing for the Pirates, the NL has to like its chances in future years.

Paul Skenes' dominant rookie season for Pirates

Skenes snapped the second-longest drought in the league for teams with a pitcher starting the All-Star Game. Pittsburgh's last hurler to start the MLB All-Star Game was Jerry Reus in 1975. Only the Chicago Cubs have gone longer without one, as their last pitcher to do the honors was Claude Passeau in 1946.

After being selected first-overall in last year's MLB Draft, Skenes rocketed to the Major Leagues, where he has quickly become the Pirates' ace. Skenes is 6-0 with a 1.90 ERA in 11 starts. He has 89 strikeouts in just 66.1 innings pitched and has twice left a start in the sixth inning or later with a no-hitter.

The Pirates called Skenes up in May, and some believe the Pirates should have called him up even earlier. He has more than lived up to the hype in his 11 starts so far this season. It's no surprise that Skenes got selected to the All-Star Game, given his performance so far this season.

Coming through the minor leagues, Skenes pitched in just five games in the Pirates' organization in 2023 after they selected him No. 1. He pitched in rookie ball, low-A, and Double-A. In 2024, he pitched in seven games at Triple-A before his call-up to the big leagues.

At just 22 years old, Paul Skenes is already an absolute superstar for the Pirates. It's going to be thrilling to see what kind of numbers he is able to put up as he further develops his command and gets some experience under his belt.