The Los Angeles Dodgers are going for it this season. When a team acquires Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the same offseason, they want to win a World Series trophy. But they're going to need get some help at the trade deadline to help them do so. One player they have targeted in a trade is Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox.

The Dodgers have already sent an offer for him, but it was reportedly rejected. What could a successful trade proposal between the Dodgers and White Sox for Crochet look like?

Dodgers trade Offer

Dodgers receive: Garrett Crochet

White Sox receive: Dalton Rushing, Josue De Paula, Jackson Ferris

Why the Dodgers do it

Despite an absolutely loaded rotation, the Dodgers are in search of starting pitching. That's the case because injuries have absolutely decimated that group. Glasnow, Yamamoto and Walker Buehler are all currently on the injured list. So is franchise icon Clayton Kershaw, who has not appeared in a game at all so far this season.

The Dodgers have managed to hold down the fort so far despite these injuries. Not only do they have the fifth-best record in the MLB, but they also have a seven-game lead in the NL West. They currently rank eighth in the majors in team ERA (3.76), sixth in WHIP (1.19), and fourth in opponent's batting average (.228).

However, they've been prone to some rough outings from players filling for these banged up stars. Bobby Miller, a highly touted prospect from their farm system, has especially had a rough go of it. His ERA is north of eight and he gave up as many in his latest start against the Philadelphia Phillies.

They may have a cushion in their division, but it wouldn't hurt to have home-field advantage in the playoffs, too. Getting pitching help at the deadline may be the best way to accomplish that goal and Garrett Crochet may be the best man for the job. Any time a team can add a dynamic lefty pitcher with a career 2.89 ERA and 1.10 WHIP, they should.

Putting a dent in their farm system would hurt, but this is a package the Dodgers can afford. Rushing is a quality catcher prospect but his playing time in Los Angeles is limited behind Will Smith. They'd still have plenty players in their farm system after this. This is a great deal for a team all-in to win like the Dodgers are.

Why the White Sox do it

The White Sox are not only out of the playoff picture, but are nowhere close. They are 27-71 on the year and have six fewer losses than the next worse team in baseball, the Colorado Rockies. The name of the game for them should be to continue adding quality young players to their farm system.

They've already begun to do so during the 2024 MLB Draft. The White Sox used their first pick on lefty ace Hagen Smith out of the University of Arkansas. They also have Noah Schultz, another outstanding left-handed starter who is one of the best pitchers in the minors at the moment.

Crochet can certainly fit into their future plans as a 25 year old, but it can't hurt to bring in a haul of prospects for an archetype they already have plenty of. Unlike in Los Angeles, Rushing can be the White Sox's catcher of the future. De Paula is an interesting outfield prospect and Ferris is another young pitching prospect they can bring into their farm system.

The Dodgers and White Sox made a trade at the deadline last season. Chicago sent them Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly to help with their playoff push a year ago. With these front offices familiar with each other, another deal could be on the horizon soon. If these two get in contact again, a deal with this kind of framework is one that would benefit both sides.