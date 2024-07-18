Bryson DeChambeau wasted no time spoiling his chance to win back-t0-back majors. On the first hole of the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland on Thursday, the 2024 U.S. Open winner — who rolled it so beautifully at Pinehurst No. 2 — three-putted for bogey.

Things didn't get better from there for the LIV Golf star. At least, for the next 14 holes.

DeChambeau hit a wayward tee shot on the par-4 3rd and settled for another bogey.

“[The wind] was in and off the right, and I was trying to draw the ball and the ball was knuckling a little bit,” he said. “It was a really difficult challenge, and I should have just cut the ball.”

Alarmingly, the most powerful driver in golf managed to bogey both par 5s (Nos. 4 and 6) — in both cases because his inaccurate drives found the unforgiving fescue off the fairway. His second shot on the 620-yard sixth, deeply embedded in the rough, moved just five feet.

“It's a completely different test,” DeChambeau said. “I didn't get any practice in it, and I didn't really play much in the rain. Yeah, it's a difficult test out here, something I'm not familiar with. I never grew up playing it, and not to say that that's the reason. I finished eighth at St Andrews [in 2022]. I can do it when it's warm and not windy.”

On the short, 123-yard par-3 8th — the “diabolical” hole, per DeChambeau, named the Postage Stamp for its narrow green — missed the landing strip as crosswind pulled his tee shot left. (He was fortunate to escape with a 4.)

“It can be a difficult challenge,” DeChambeau said about links golf on Tuesday at his pre-tournament press conference. “It's a challenge. I think that's what's so great about links golf and Open Championship, and what it provides is a different test — to try and figure out and get an A on, I guess you could say.”

One can safely presume DeChambeau would give himself a lower grade for

The two-time major champion saw his opening round score balloon up to +7 after a bogey on the par-4 15th. At long last, the real Bryson DeChambeau stood up on the par-5 16th, as he bombed his way to an much-needed eagle — his first hole in the red in Scotland.

After a par save on no. 17, the Crushers GC captain used his final opportunity to hit his most major majestic drive of the day. That's more like it.

All in all, DeChambeau fired a 6-over 42 on the front nine — which, because of wind direction, is considered far friendlier than Royal Troon's homestretch. DeChambeau's clutch eagle salvaged a 1-under 34 on the back nine.

For the round, a 5-over 76, DeChambeau only hit 8/14 fairways and 8/18 of greens in regulation — key metrics at Royal Troon.

“Look, I've played well on strategic golf courses in the past,” he said Tuesday. “So I think I'm pretty solid at it, but overpowering this golf course, I don't know if it's possible.”

DeChambeau was far from the only star to struggle on the links.

Rory McIlroy — looking to avenge his heartbreak to DeChambeau at the U.S. Open — double-bogeyed the Postage Stamp and Royal Troon's second iconic hole, the brutal par-4 11th, named The Railway. (DeChambeau managed to save par).

DeChambeau's playing partners, presumed contenders Ludvig Aberg (+4) and Tom Kim (+5), lost their opening bouts to Royal Troon, as well. The group will get the afternoon time on Friday, teeing off at 9:48 a.m. ET.

It should be fascinating to see how DeChambeau, et al. adjusts.

Ahhh, major championship golf.