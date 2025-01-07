Jarred Vanderbilt is coming up on a full calendar year since the last time he played basketball for the Los Angeles Lakers. In that time, the team has fired its coach, hired a new one, finally made a trade and now operates under a completely new identity — one he fits rather well into.

According to league sources and some close to the team, there is growing optimism Vanderbilt might make his return within the next week or two, whereupon JJ Redick intends to utilize him in an interesting way. Whenever Vanderbilt does return, sources say he'll be used up and down the Lakers' frontcourt, and will almost assuredly spend time at center in Redick's athletic, switchy vision for the team.

Heading into the season, anticipation around the league was that the Lakers would upgrade their backup center situation. They still might, but first want to see how well the team can operate under this identity.

When the Lakers traded away D'Angelo Russell (who did not fit this approach) for Dorian Finney-Smith (who definitely does), Jaxson Hayes very notably didn't play at all that very next game, despite not being listed at all on the injury report. He did start the next game with Anthony Davis out because of an ankle injury, but has seen his role diminish consistently since. Christian Koloko has seen his minutes disappear altogether.

As one source close to the team put it, Redick has seemed less interested in playing any traditional center not named Davis of late, so the front office is reluctant to use trade assets on a player who may not have a role when he gets to Los Angeles.

Easily the biggest concern if the Lakers do commit to Vanderbilt and Finney-Smith playing center behind Davis is rebounding. Following Sunday's loss to the Houston Rockets, Redick pinned the outcome on the Lakers' inability to grab a defensive board. Going even smaller might further test one of the team's biggest weaknesses, but, on the other hand, team officials believe by getting more overall athleticism on the court, they can turn things around.

To that point, in the four games since the Lakers traded for Finney-Smith, they've gone from 41.6 rebounds per 100 possessions (their season average) to 46.8, jumping from 27th in the league to eighth in this category. It's an extremely small sample size, to be clear, but this is at least what they have in mind moving forward.

Lakers hitting brick wall in center search

Another factor in the Lakers not making a move for a better backup center to this point is the center market itself.

League sources say the Washington Wizards have somewhat relented on their price for Jonas Valanciunas, but the Lakers still aren't thrilled with the idea of using their remaining second-round picks on him and the remaining years left on his contract.

Robert Williams III could be an intriguing option if he could just stay healthy, but the Lakers are famously conservative when it comes to players with injury histories. So, between that and Williams' contract (he's owed $13.3 million next year), he's not really in consideration this far from the trade deadline.

Lakers fans have latched onto Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz this season, and for good reason. He's averaging a double-double in just under 30 minutes per game to go with 2.5 blocks a night. Kessler is also on an incredible contract that pays him just under $3 million this year with a team option next season for under $5 million. It's for all those reasons many around the league don't actually believe he's available.

As Rob Pelinka likes to say, you can't buy a house that isn't for sale.

Perhaps the insanely steep price of multiple firsts for Kessler is posturing with weeks still to go before the deadline. But Danny Ainge is a notoriously difficult negotiator and has held onto talent very recently, when he chose to extend Lauri Markkanen rather than trade him to the Golden State Warriors. So long as neither player impacts Utah's pursuit of Cooper Flagg too much, there's real skepticism around the league that Kessler is moved anywhere before the February deadline.

According to league sources, the Lakers asked the Nets about Day'Ron Sharpe being included in the Dorian Finney-Smith trade, but were told it would take additional draft compensation. So, the Lakers opted instead for Shake Milton. Pelinka is expected to continue conversations with Sean Marks about Sharpe, though, so this situation is definitely worth monitoring, as is Nick Richards of the Charlotte Hornets.

Vanderbilt's return is a key moment and comes at a fascinating time where Redick seems to be figuring out the style of play he prefers with this roster. The sooner Vanderbilt can get back on the court, the better, for obvious reasons, but also because the Lakers have a lot to figure out between now and the Feb. 6 trade deadline.