On Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Lakers shook up the NBA trade market by trading D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis, and three second-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton. The move will mark the second time Los Angeles traded Russell to Brooklyn and will give them one of the league's premier three-and-D wings in Finney-Smith, who has been shooting lights out from beyond the arc this season.

Russell has been a key contributor to the Lakers' (relative) success over the last couple of seasons, including having some huge games during the team's run to the conference finals in 2023.

However, now more light is being shed on why the team was willing to part ways with their former 2015 lottery pick for the second time, per Anthony Irwin.

“Per a source, Austin (Reaves') play since Max (Christie) stepped into the starting group and Gabe (Vincent's) recent stretch made the Lakers comfortable moving on from Russell now.”

Irwin also noted that the Lakers may not be done scouring the trade market.

“Getting DFS for no firsts allows for further moves too. Lakers will remain active,” he reported.

How much will the Lakers miss DLo?

D'Angelo Russell has been one of the more streaky players in the entire NBA since beginning his career nine years ago, a trend which continued over into his second stint with the Lakers beginning at the 2023 trade deadline.

Russell had some epic performances during his time in the Purple and Gold, including a virtuoso game against the Milwaukee Bucks last year without LeBron James, but also has been borderline unplayable at times when his outside jumper isn't falling, including on multiple occasions during the team's two recent playoff losses to the Denver Nuggets.

While Dorian Finney-Smith may not provide the scoring punch that Russell does when he's hitting his shots, he does give the team some much needed stability as well as switchability on the defensive end of the floor.

Shake Milton is also a nice piece who has played a key role on some playoff teams in his career, including coming off the bench for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Up next for the Lakers is a home game against the league best Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday evening. It's unclear at this point whether or not Finney-Smith will be able to go for that contest.