Jayden Daniels burst onto the NFL scene last season as a rookie. Drafted second overall by the Washington Commanders, the quarterback was not only the best in his rookie class, but he was even in MVP conversations during the season. He's on track to be one of the best QBs in the league for the next few years.

While Daniels might dazzle fans off the field with his demeanor, don't let that million-dollar smile disarm you.  Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said that while he looks like a happy-go-lucky guy, Daniels is a beast with insane attention to detail.

“I think that smile is a wolf in sheep's clothing; he is an absolute dog,” Quinn told Dianna Russini.

Quinn goes into more detail about Daniels and how he's made the Commanders locker room trust him. The head coach talks about his work ethic and how the sophomore's willingness to work overtime and do the little things has encouraged his teammates to do the same. His consistency has earned him a lot of respect from his veteran teammates.

Article Continues Below

Daniels went to a Commanders team with low expectations last season. After earning the second overall pick with a 4-13 record in 2023, there wasn't much hope for the team. With Daniels being one of the only major additions, many expected Washington to once again miss the playoffs. Perhaps they could aim for a better record, but many pegged their ceiling as barely missing the playoffs.

Instead, the Commanders stormed their way through the league, in large part due to Daniels' performance. His accuracy stood out during the season, displaying the poise seen in veteran quarterbacks. He had a 69% completion rate last season, one of the best marks in the league. While the Commanders offense was criticized for being a “college” offense, Daniels executed that offense to perfection, delivering on-time and on-target passes to keep the chains moving.

Daniels finished the season with 3,568 yards on the season, throwing 25 touchdowns to nine interceptions. The Commanders channeled that energy all the way to the NFC Championship Game. Unfortunately, they lost to division rivals and eventual champions Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, the Commanders have revamped their roster, acquiring WR Deebo Samuel and LT Laremy Tunsil to give Daniels the best chance for success. Daniels' arrival has accelerated the timeline of the Commanders. With higher expectations around them, can Washington rise to the occasion and continue their success story?

More Commanders News
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) attempts to tackle Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium
Grading the 49ers-Commanders Brian Robinson Jr. tradeKendall Capps ·
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) attempts to stop Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) as he runs the ball in the first quarter in the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
49ers, Commanders agree to Brian Robinson tradeGerard Angelo Samillano ·
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) after connecting on a touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium.
Jayden Daniels ‘optimistic’ that Terry McLaurin, Commanders will reach agreementJackson Stone ·
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) reacts to scoring a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome.
Terry McLaurin’s trade market signals hopeful update in contract disputeBen Strauss ·
Terry McLaurin in the middle in a Minnesota Vikings jersey, JJ McCarthy and Justin Jefferson around him, Minnesota Vikings logo in the background
Vikings’ perfect Terry McLaurin trade proposal to CommandersEnzo Flojo ·
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) carries the ball to score a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Northwest Stadium.
Brian Robinson ‘excused’ from Commanders practice amid trade rumorsBen Strauss ·