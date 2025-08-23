Jayden Daniels burst onto the NFL scene last season as a rookie. Drafted second overall by the Washington Commanders, the quarterback was not only the best in his rookie class, but he was even in MVP conversations during the season. He's on track to be one of the best QBs in the league for the next few years.

While Daniels might dazzle fans off the field with his demeanor, don't let that million-dollar smile disarm you. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said that while he looks like a happy-go-lucky guy, Daniels is a beast with insane attention to detail.

“I think that smile is a wolf in sheep's clothing; he is an absolute dog,” Quinn told Dianna Russini.

Quinn goes into more detail about Daniels and how he's made the Commanders locker room trust him. The head coach talks about his work ethic and how the sophomore's willingness to work overtime and do the little things has encouraged his teammates to do the same. His consistency has earned him a lot of respect from his veteran teammates.

Daniels went to a Commanders team with low expectations last season. After earning the second overall pick with a 4-13 record in 2023, there wasn't much hope for the team. With Daniels being one of the only major additions, many expected Washington to once again miss the playoffs. Perhaps they could aim for a better record, but many pegged their ceiling as barely missing the playoffs.

Instead, the Commanders stormed their way through the league, in large part due to Daniels' performance. His accuracy stood out during the season, displaying the poise seen in veteran quarterbacks. He had a 69% completion rate last season, one of the best marks in the league. While the Commanders offense was criticized for being a “college” offense, Daniels executed that offense to perfection, delivering on-time and on-target passes to keep the chains moving.

Daniels finished the season with 3,568 yards on the season, throwing 25 touchdowns to nine interceptions. The Commanders channeled that energy all the way to the NFC Championship Game. Unfortunately, they lost to division rivals and eventual champions Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, the Commanders have revamped their roster, acquiring WR Deebo Samuel and LT Laremy Tunsil to give Daniels the best chance for success. Daniels' arrival has accelerated the timeline of the Commanders. With higher expectations around them, can Washington rise to the occasion and continue their success story?