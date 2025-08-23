The New York Yankees are currently in third place in the American League East. They are a half-game back of the Boston Red Sox for second place and five and a half games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for the division lead. With the stretch run right around the corner, New York is close to receiving a pivotal bullpen boost. Right-handed reliever Fernando Cruz is a candidate to be activated from the injured list on Sunday or Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

“RHP Fernando Cruz could be activated from the IL tomorrow or Monday, Aaron Boone said,” Hoch wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Cruz, a 35-year-old pitcher, has been dealing with an oblique injury. The Yankees' bullpen will benefit from his return without question.

Through 32 games pitched in 2025, Cruz has recorded a strong 3.00 ERA in his 33 innings of work. He has also struck out 54 batters during that span.

The Yankees have endured ups and downs over the past couple of months. New York needs to find consistency. Regardless, the Yankees are still a playoff contender.

Will Cruz's return make or break the season? No, but it will help the Yankees bullpen.

The Yankees are currently in the middle of an important series with the Boston Red Sox. Boston defeated New York 1-0 on Friday night, which led to the Red Sox surpassing the Yankees in the AL East. Now, New York is trying to recapture the second place spot in the division.

Following their series against the Red Sox, the Yankees will remain at home for three more contests against the Washington Nationals from Monday-Wednesday. This homestand is a tremendous opportunity for the Yankee to find that aforementioned consistency.

Updates on Cruz's return will be provided as they are made available. Meanwhile, the Yankees will host the Red Sox on Saturday afternoon at 1:05 PM EST.