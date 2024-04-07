The NCAA Women's National Championship game will be the ultimate clash. South Carolina is gunning for a perfect season, while Iowa has gotten past everyone in their way during March Madness thanks to the heroics of Caitlin Clark, the best player in the history of the sport. Iowa's games against LSU and UConn were some of the biggest and most important in the history of women's basketball. They were able to get wins in every March Madness game so far, but they haven't faced a team of South Carolina's caliber yet. No one would write off Clark, though, and this game is sure to also be a massive event. In this article, we will explain how you can watch the final game of the Final Four.
When and where is the Women's National Championship Game?
The Women's Final Four is taking place in Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The championship game is at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 7.
How to watch South Carolina vs. Iowa
The National Championship Game will be available on ABC. Additionally, you can stream the game with fuboTV or ESPN+. Ryan Ruocco will be the play-by-play commentator, and Rebecca Lobo will add color to the broadcast. Holly Rowe will report from the sideline.
Date: Sunday, April 7 | Time: 3 p.m. ET
Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — Cleveland, Ohio
TV channel: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)
Odds: South Carolina – 6.5
Storylines
Iowa's run to the Final Four has captivated the nation. Caitlin Clark continues to break records as she establishes herself as the greatest women's collegiate basketball player of all time, and no one has been able to defend her. Clark, the NCAA all-time leading scorer, has set tournament records for three-point makes, assists, and many other stats during this run, and she hasn't shown any signs of slowing down.
Clark has range well beyond the arc, which is even more lethal considering she is able to hit shots well stepping back or doing side steps. Teams are forced to guard her tight on the perimeter, but that opens up her game to play make, where she is also the best assister in the nation.
Her teammates all thrive at cutting to the basket and hitting open catch-and-shoot opportunities that are created because of Clark's gravity. Role players including Gabbie Marshall, Hannah Stuelke, and Kate Martin have all thrived playing alongside Clark, and while the offense does run through the megastar, one of them will likely have to step up and have a bigger game than normal if they want to take down South Carolina.
The Gamecocks are making their third appearance in the championship game since 2017, and they won each of the last two. South Carolina has actually only lost three games combined in the last three seasons, as no one has been able to slow down Dawn Staley's squad.
The team is 37-0 this season because of their great depth. Seven different players score at least eight points per game. Kamilla Cardoso leads the way. At 6-foot-7, Cardoso is tied for the second-tallest player in women's college basketball. She is unstoppable in the post, and she has scored 14.3 points per game this season.
Iowa is very reliant on the three-point shot, but that may be even more so the case in this game, as scoring in the interior is a challenge against South Carolina's center. MiLaysia Fulwiley and Te-Hina Paopao are also double-digit scorers for the Gamecocks. The former is a great slasher, while the latter has tons of shooting ability herself.
When Iowa faced LSU in the Elite Eight, that game became the most viewed women's college basketball game ever. That record was broken just days later when all eyes were on Iowa's Final Four matchup against UConn. You can likely expect another record-setting game in the Naitonal Championship Game. Caitlin Clark is the best player in women's college basketball history, but a championship has been the one thing to allude her. Will she be able to reach the top against South Carolina, or will the Gamecocks complete a perfect season?