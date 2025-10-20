When Za'Darius Smith abruptly announced his retirement from the NFL mere hours after the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 6 loss to the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football, it sent fans scrambling for the next best option off the edge.

Sure, the team still has a solid enough trio of rushers in Jalyx Hunt, Josh Uche, and Azeez Ojulari, plus special teams ace Patrick Johnson, and will soon be getting back Nolan Smith from IR following a triceps injury, but is that rotation really strong enough to rush its way to the Super Bowl once more?

Well, while running through potential trade options should still be on the table, the cavalry is likely coming regardless, with Brandon Graham reportedly nearing a return following a few weeks of ramp-up amid his retirement.

Article Continues Below

Asked about the idea of bringing back Graham to a defensive front in need of some veteran assistance, linebacker Nakobe Dean celebrated the veteran rusher, noting he'd endorse the return of BG in any capacity, even if he isn't actually playing.

“No matter if he come back in any capacity — if he plays every snap or no snaps — it don't matter,” Dean declared via Zach Berman. “The energy BG brings is unparalleled. Just to have a guy in the locker room like that, it would be great. And he still can ball.”

One of the biggest personalities in Philadelphia sports history, Graham went from a player oft maligned to an all-time fan favorite due to his passion for the game and willingness to do just about anything his coaches asked over a 15-year career to help his team win. While coming out of retirement might not have been on Graham's bingo card at this point in the season, it sounds like the Eagles asked him about returning shortly after opening night, so it's clear the two sides have been working on this one for a while.